Not the Satanic mills: small-scale clothes making catches on

LONDON (AP) — Claudio Belotti knows he cut the denim that became the jeans Meghan Markle wore on one of her first outings as the fiancee of Britain's Prince Harry.

That's because he cuts all of the fabric for Hiut Denim Co., a seven-year-old company that makes jeans in Cardigan, Wales. Belotti is a craftsman with 50 years of experience that gives his work a personal touch.

"There's a story behind each one," Belotti said. "You're paying for the skill."

Customer demand for something unique is helping small companies like Hiut buck the globalization trend and set up shop in developed countries. While big brands like H&M and Zara still dominate the market, small manufacturers are finding a niche by using technology and skill to bring down costs and targeting well-heeled customers.