Norway police air video in tycoon's wife abduction case

At centre, a view of the home of Norwegian billionaire Tom Hagen and his wife Anne-Elisabeth Falkevik Hagen in Fjellhamar, Norway, Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019. Norwegian police say the missing wife of one of Norway's richest men has been abducted, and that her suspected kidnappers have demanded a ransom of 9-million euro ($10.3-million).

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norwegian police investigating the believed abduction of millionaire Tom Hagen's wife released Thursday two surveillance videos taken outside the businessman's office on the day she disappeared.

Police called for the three people seen in the Oct. 31 video to get in touch. Hagen's 68-year-old wife, Anne-Elisabeth Falkevik Hagen, disappeared that day and police believe she has been abducted.

Chief police investigator Tommy Broeske said one of the men was seen walking on a road before turning around and going back down the road immediately. Police wanted to speak to the man, as well as another person walking on the same road and a passing cyclist.

According to Norway's VG newspaper, a note found in the couple's house, east of Oslo, claimed that Falkevik Hagen would be killed if the ransom — reportedly to be of 9 million euros ($10.3 million) — wasn't paid in the cryptocurrency Monero or if the police got involved.

Police were informed about Falkevik Hagen's disappearance on Oct. 31, but did not publicly speak about the incident until Wednesday. Since then, police had received "more than 100 tips," Broeske said, adding "several seems to be interesting" without elaborating.

"We still have no suspects," he said.

Hagen is number 172 on a list of Norway's wealthiest people published by the financial magazine Kapital, with a fortune estimated to be nearly 1.7 billion kroner ($200 million) in 2018.