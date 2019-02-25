Moldova set for coalition discussions after election

CHISINAU, Moldova (AP) — No party secured a majority in Moldova parliamentary elections, near final results showed Monday, a development that leaves the former Soviet republic in limbo between pro-Western and pro-Russia forces.

With 99 percent of the votes counted, the broadly pro-Russia opposition Socialists had 31.2 percent, while the pro-European group ACUM had 26.6 percent. The incumbent Democratic Party was trailing in third place with 23.8 percent.

The nominally pro-European governing alliance has lost support over rampant corruption, falling living standards and the erosion of democracy in the small landlocked nation between Romania and Ukraine. Last year the European Parliament called Moldova "a state captured by oligarchic interests."

President Igor Dodon, a government opponent who used to lead the Socialists, forecast another election in the coming months, and warned that the inconclusive outcome could lead to instability.

Dodon and pro-Europe leader Maia Sandu have warned of demonstrations if Sunday's vote is shown to have been marred by alleged vote-buying and other electoral fraud.

George Tsereteli, an election observer for the Organization of Security and Cooperation in Europe said the election was "generally well-run," but noted "overall disappointment among citizens in political processes and institutions here."

He urged lawmakers to "deliver on promises, address the problems we identified, and meet the expectations of the people."

Moldova's voting system has been changed to elect representatives both on party lists and individually, in what critics say is a ploy to help the two main parties — the Socialists and the Democrats.

Preliminary results predict the Socialists will take 33 seats in the next parliament followed by the Democrats with 31 seats and ACUM with 27 seats. The conservative Shor Party is forecast to take seven seats while three independent candidates will get the remaining seats.

The result sets the stage for prolonged coalition talks. Sandu's ACUM group has pledged not to enter a coalition with the Socialists or the Democrats.

AP writers Alison Mutler in Bucharest, Romania and Corneliu Rusnac in Chisinau, Moldova contributed to this report.

