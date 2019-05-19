Morrison thanks Australians for surprise election victory

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, center, embraces his daughters Lily, right, and Abbey, after his opponent concedes defeat in the federal election in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, May 19, 2019. Australia's ruling conservative coalition, lead by Morrison, won a surprise victory in the country's general election, defying opinion polls that had tipped the center-left opposition party to oust it from power and promising an end to the revolving door of national leaders. less Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, center, embraces his daughters Lily, right, and Abbey, after his opponent concedes defeat in the federal election in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, May 19, 2019. ... more Photo: Rick Rycroft, AP Photo: Rick Rycroft, AP Image 1 of / 10 Caption Close Morrison thanks Australians for surprise election victory 1 / 10 Back to Gallery

SYDNEY (AP) — Prime Minister Scott Morrison has thanked "all Australians" for returning his conservative coalition to power in a shock general election result, and has vowed to get straight back to work.

While the opposition center-left Labor Party had been tipped to win — both in opinion polls and with odds-makers — the coalition has romped to victory, most likely with an increased representation.

Speaking after a congratulatory phone call from President Donald Trump on Sunday morning, 51-year-old Morrison says he's thankful to live in "the greatest country in the world," and thankful to Australians for reelecting him.

He says he'll start forming his new government on Monday.

Labor meanwhile will start looking for a new leader after Bill Shorten resigned following six years as head of the party.