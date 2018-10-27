More than 100,000 rally in support of Congo ruling coalition

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — More than 100,000 people gathered in the capital to support Congo President Joseph Kabila's successor and newly created Common Front for Congo political platform before a December presidential election.

FCC candidate and former Interior Minister Emanuel Ramazani Shadary, who was nominated by Kabila, spoke Saturday.

Observers said this is one of the largest crowds mobilized by the presidential camp. Kabila, who has been president since 2001, finally agreed to step down from office after elections delayed for nearly two years.

The opposition held protests Friday against the use of electronic voting machines, which they say can lead to tampering with the votes. They have accused Kabila of trying to hold onto power with the creation of the FCC, and say they hope to unite behind a single candidate in November.