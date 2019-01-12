Mining truck crashes into minibus in Sweden; 6 reported dead

HELSINKI (AP) — A mining company truck has crashed into a minibus in northern Sweden, and Swedish media are reporting that six people have died and one person is injured in the crash.

The Swedish mining company Kaunis Iron said one of its trucks crashed head-on with another vehicle north of the village of Masugnsbyn, in the Kiruna municipality close to the border with Finland just before 2 a.m. Saturday.

The company said the lorry's driver escaped unharmed from the crash. Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet said the crash left six of the seven passengers dead in the minibus, which was carrying foreigners. One person was dispatched to a hospital by helicopter.

Swedish police confirmed the accident but did not provide details on the casualties. The Norwegian news agency NTB said the victims were not from neighboring Nordic countries.