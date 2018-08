Migrant tailors stitch together new lives in Italy

From left, Bakary Bamba, 26, from Ivory Coast, Lydia Witt, 35, from Ohio, Daouda Doumbia, 26, from Ivory Coast and Lassina Coulibaly, 19, from Mali work at The Sewing Cooperative nonprofit organization, in Rome, Monday, Aug. 13, 2018. After a decade working as a dressmaker for the New York City Ballet and Broadway productions, Lydia Witt moved to Rome to channel her passion in a new direction. Last year she started a small organization to employ skilled migrant tailors, mainly from West African countries. less From left, Bakary Bamba, 26, from Ivory Coast, Lydia Witt, 35, from Ohio, Daouda Doumbia, 26, from Ivory Coast and Lassina Coulibaly, 19, from Mali work at The Sewing Cooperative nonprofit organization, in ... more Photo: Andrew Medichini, AP

Issa Diallo, 36, from Burkina Faso, shows goods that were manufactured and are on sale at the The Sewing Cooperative nonprofit organization, in Rome, Monday, Aug. 13, 2018. After a decade working as a dressmaker for the New York City Ballet and Broadway productions, 35-year-old Ohio born Lydia Witt moved to Rome to channel her passion in a new direction. Last year she started a small organization to employ skilled migrant tailors, mainly from West African countries. less Issa Diallo, 36, from Burkina Faso, shows goods that were manufactured and are on sale at the The Sewing Cooperative nonprofit organization, in Rome, Monday, Aug. 13, 2018. After a decade working as a ... more Photo: Andrew Medichini, AP

From left, Daouda Doumbia, 26, from Ivory Coast, reflected in a mirror, Lassina Coulibaly, 19, from Mali, and Bakary Bamba, 26, from Ivory Coast, work at The Sewing Cooperative nonprofit organization, in Rome, Monday, Aug. 13, 2018. After a decade working as a dressmaker for the New York City Ballet and Broadway productions, 35-year-old Ohio born Lydia Witt moved to Rome to channel her passion in a new direction. Last year she started a small organization to employ skilled migrant tailors, mainly from West African countries. less From left, Daouda Doumbia, 26, from Ivory Coast, reflected in a mirror, Lassina Coulibaly, 19, from Mali, and Bakary Bamba, 26, from Ivory Coast, work at The Sewing Cooperative nonprofit organization, in Rome, ... more Photo: Andrew Medichini, AP

Jasmine Randan, from Florida, United States, second from left, is advised by Lassina Coulibaly, 19, from Mali, left, and Issa Diallo, 36, from Burkina Faso, as she chooses cloths to a dress tailored, in Rome's ethnic Piazza Vittorio market, Friday, Aug. 17, 2018. After a decade working as a dressmaker for the New York City Ballet and Broadway productions, 35-year-old Ohio born dressmaker Lydia Witt moved to Rome to channel her passion in a new direction. Last year she started a small organization to employ skilled migrant tailors, mainly from West African countries. less Jasmine Randan, from Florida, United States, second from left, is advised by Lassina Coulibaly, 19, from Mali, left, and Issa Diallo, 36, from Burkina Faso, as she chooses cloths to a dress tailored, in Rome's ... more Photo: Andrew Medichini, AP

Lassina Coulibaly, 19, from Mali, left, and Daouda Doumbia, 26, from Ivory Coast, work at The Sewing Cooperative nonprofit organization, in Rome, Monday, Aug. 13, 2018. After a decade working as a dressmaker for the New York City Ballet and Broadway productions, 35-year-old Ohio born Lydia Witt moved to Rome to channel her passion in a new direction. Last year she started a small organization to employ skilled migrant tailors, mainly from West African countries. less Lassina Coulibaly, 19, from Mali, left, and Daouda Doumbia, 26, from Ivory Coast, work at The Sewing Cooperative nonprofit organization, in Rome, Monday, Aug. 13, 2018. After a decade working as a dressmaker ... more Photo: Andrew Medichini, AP

Daouda Doumbia, 26, from Ivory Coast, is reflected in a mirror as he works at The Sewing Cooperative nonprofit organization, in Rome, Monday, Aug. 13, 2018. After a decade working as a dressmaker for the New York City Ballet and Broadway productions, 35-year-old Ohio born Lydia Witt moved to Rome to channel her passion in a new direction. Last year she started a small organization to employ skilled migrant tailors, mainly from West African countries. less Daouda Doumbia, 26, from Ivory Coast, is reflected in a mirror as he works at The Sewing Cooperative nonprofit organization, in Rome, Monday, Aug. 13, 2018. After a decade working as a dressmaker for the New ... more Photo: Andrew Medichini, AP

Jasmine Randan, from Florida, United States, right, is advised by Issa Diallo, 36, from Burkina Faso, as she chooses fabrics to have a dress tailored, in Rome's ethnic Piazza Vittorio market, Friday, Aug. 17, 2018. After a decade working as a dressmaker for the New York City Ballet and Broadway productions, 35-year-old Ohio born dressmaker Lydia Witt moved to Rome to channel her passion in a new direction. Last year she started a small organization to employ skilled migrant tailors, mainly from West African countries. less Jasmine Randan, from Florida, United States, right, is advised by Issa Diallo, 36, from Burkina Faso, as she chooses fabrics to have a dress tailored, in Rome's ethnic Piazza Vittorio market, Friday, Aug. 17, ... more Photo: Andrew Medichini, AP

Lydia Witt, 35, from Ohio, founder of The Sewing Cooperative nonprofit organization, left, talks with tailors Bakary Bamba, 26, from Ivory Coast, center, and Daouda Doumbia, 26, from Ivory Coast Coast, in Rome, Monday, Aug. 13, 2018. After a decade working as a dressmaker for the New York City Ballet and Broadway productions, Lydia Witt moved to Rome to channel her passion in a new direction. Last year she started a small organization to employ skilled migrant tailors, mainly from West African countries. less Lydia Witt, 35, from Ohio, founder of The Sewing Cooperative nonprofit organization, left, talks with tailors Bakary Bamba, 26, from Ivory Coast, center, and Daouda Doumbia, 26, from Ivory Coast Coast, in Rome, ... more Photo: Andrew Medichini, AP

Lydia Witt, 35, from Ohio, founder of The Sewing Cooperative nonprofit organization looks at outfits, in Rome, Monday, Aug. 13, 2018. After a decade working as a dressmaker for the New York City Ballet and Broadway productions, Lydia Witt moved to Rome to channel her passion in a new direction. Last year she started a small organization to employ skilled migrant tailors, mainly from West African countries. less Lydia Witt, 35, from Ohio, founder of The Sewing Cooperative nonprofit organization looks at outfits, in Rome, Monday, Aug. 13, 2018. After a decade working as a dressmaker for the New York City Ballet and ... more Photo: Andrew Medichini, AP

Lassina Coulibaly, 19, from Mali, left, advises client Katherine Krizek, of the US, as she tries a dress at The Sewing Cooperative nonprofit organization, in Rome, Monday, Aug. 13, 2018. After a decade working as a dressmaker for the New York City Ballet and Broadway productions, Lydia Witt moved to Rome to channel her passion in a new direction. Last year she started a small organization to employ skilled migrant tailors, mainly from West African countries. less Lassina Coulibaly, 19, from Mali, left, advises client Katherine Krizek, of the US, as she tries a dress at The Sewing Cooperative nonprofit organization, in Rome, Monday, Aug. 13, 2018. After a decade working ... more Photo: Andrew Medichini, AP

Amelie Grieco, 17, from Rome, second from right, is advised by Bakary Bamba, 26, from Ivory Coast, left, Daouda Doumbia, 26, from Ivory Coast, second from left, and Lassina Coulibaly, 19, from Mali, right, as she chooses cloths to have a dress tailored, in Rome's ethnic Piazza Vittorio market, Friday, Aug. 17, 2018. After a decade working as a dressmaker for the New York City Ballet and Broadway productions, 35-year-old Ohio born dressmaker Lydia Witt moved to Rome to channel her passion in a new direction. Last year she started a small organization to employ skilled migrant tailors, mainly from West African countries. less Amelie Grieco, 17, from Rome, second from right, is advised by Bakary Bamba, 26, from Ivory Coast, left, Daouda Doumbia, 26, from Ivory Coast, second from left, and Lassina Coulibaly, 19, from Mali, right, as ... more Photo: Andrew Medichini, AP

Daouda Doumbia, 26, from Ivory Coast, reflected in a mirror, advises client Desiree Marie Townley as she tries a skirt, at The Sewing Cooperative nonprofit organization, in Rome, Monday, Aug. 13, 2018. After a decade working as a dressmaker for the New York City Ballet and Broadway productions, 35-year-old Ohio born Lydia Witt moved to Rome to channel her passion in a new direction. Last year she started a small organization to employ skilled migrant tailors, mainly from West African countries. less Daouda Doumbia, 26, from Ivory Coast, reflected in a mirror, advises client Desiree Marie Townley as she tries a skirt, at The Sewing Cooperative nonprofit organization, in Rome, Monday, Aug. 13, 2018. After a ... more Photo: Andrew Medichini, AP

Daouda Doumbia, 26, from Ivory Coast, works at The Sewing Cooperative nonprofit organization, in Rome, Monday, Aug. 13, 2018. After a decade working as a dressmaker for the New York City Ballet and Broadway productions, 35-year-old Ohio born Lydia Witt moved to Rome to channel her passion in a new direction. Last year she started a small organization to employ skilled migrant tailors, mainly from West African countries. less Daouda Doumbia, 26, from Ivory Coast, works at The Sewing Cooperative nonprofit organization, in Rome, Monday, Aug. 13, 2018. After a decade working as a dressmaker for the New York City Ballet and Broadway ... more Photo: Andrew Medichini, AP

From left, Lydia Witt, 35, from Ohio, Bakary Bamba, 26, from Ivory Coast, Daouda Doumbia, 26, from Ivory Coast, and Lassina Coulibaly, 19, from Mali, advise client Desiree Marie Townley, center, as she tries a skirt, at The Sewing Cooperative nonprofit organization, in Rome, Monday, Aug. 13, 2018. After a decade working as a dressmaker for the New York City Ballet and Broadway productions, Lydia Witt moved to Rome to channel her passion in a new direction. Last year she started a small organization to employ skilled migrant tailors, mainly from West African countries. less From left, Lydia Witt, 35, from Ohio, Bakary Bamba, 26, from Ivory Coast, Daouda Doumbia, 26, from Ivory Coast, and Lassina Coulibaly, 19, from Mali, advise client Desiree Marie Townley, center, as she tries a ... more Photo: Andrew Medichini, AP

























Photo: Andrew Medichini, AP Image 1 of / 14 Caption Close Migrant tailors stitch together new lives in Italy 1 / 14 Back to Gallery

ROME (AP) — An American costume maker living in Rome has created a dressmaking cooperative around migrant tailors, an example of initiatives cropping up in Italy to help new arrivals assimilate and make a living while they wait for decisions on their asylum requests.

Lydia Witt, 35, said she was inspired to open the Sewing Cooperative while volunteering at refugee centers, where she met many people who had worked as tailors in their home countries. She said one strong motivation was to challenge misconceptions on refugee resettlement in Europe, while helping skilled refugees get jobs and create dialogue with local residents. Before moving to Rome, Witt worked for a decade as a dressmaker for the New York City Ballet and Broadway productions.

The Sewing Cooperative — currently hosted by the Sala Uno center for contemporary arts — works with five migrants, mostly from West Africa, to make dresses on commission for clients. They use mostly colorful fabrics and create clothing according to their customers' requests, basing the shapes on a "look book." The pieces cost anything between 45 and 120 euros (between $51 and $137).

Similar tailoring initiatives involving migrants have emerged in recent years, such as Florence-based "Crune Lab," and multicultural clothing brand Waxmore, which launched a campaign last year to fund a training course for four asylum-seeking tailors.

On a recent August day at Witt's studio in Rome, 26-year-old Daouda Doumbia from Ivory Coast was carefully sewing the hem on a brightly colored skirt for an American client.

Doumbia said he fled ethnic tensions in Ivory Coast only to realize that the countries to which he had fled — Mali, Algeria and then Libya — were also dangerous. He undertook the risky sea crossing in a rubber dinghy, arriving in Italy in 2016. He received papers allowing him to work while he awaits a response on his asylum request.

Bakary Bamba was also born and raised in Ivory Coast, where he had a tailoring business. He escaped his native country, leaving his wife and two children behind, after his shop burned down and the family of a victim in the fire threatened to kill him for revenge. Similarly to Doumbia, he had a harrowing journey through several African nations before paying a smuggler to get him to Europe.

"I feel important, I feel good today," said Bamba, explaining he's happy to be safe after all he's been through. "I work, I earn some money with the activities we do."

Witt said she wants to show that migrants arrive in Europe with "gifts and talents they're ready to use."

One of the misconceptions she faces is that she's teaching the already-expert tailors how to sew.

"It's more about creating opportunities and opening doors," she said. "We're learning from each other every day."