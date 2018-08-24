Mexico's president-elect thanks Trump for being respectful

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico's President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has thanked U.S. President Donald Trump for treating Mexicans with more respect — or at least not saying anything insulting lately.

"For some time now, he (Trump) has been very prudent in referring to Mexicans, or he hasn't said offensive things," Lopez Obrador said Friday. "I have to thank him for that ... up to now, things are going well. There has been respect."

The president-elect also said Friday that bilateral talks on the North American Free Trade Agreement "are on a good track."

But he paraphrased Yankees legend Yogi Berra and said: "This isn't over till it's over."

Earlier this week Trump said about Lopez Obrador: "I think he's going to be terrific."