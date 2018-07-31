Mexico officials say airliner in 'accident' in Durango

Photo: Bill Montgomery, Houston Chronicle Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 An AeroMexico Connect Embraer 190. An AeroMexico Connect Embraer 190. Photo: Bill Montgomery, Houston Chronicle Mexico officials say airliner in 'accident' in Durango 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities say an Aeromexico airliner has suffered an "accident" in the northern state of Durango.

The airline says in its Twitter account that it is "trying to verify the information and obtain details." Aeromexico says it involved an Embraer 190 plane with capacity of 100 passengers.

The civil defense office of Durango state says Tuesday's accident occurred in a field near the airport for the state capital, which is also named Durango.

There is no immediate information on whether there are any injuries or deaths.