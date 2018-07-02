Mexico gives leftist Lopez Obrador big presidential win

Photo: Marco Ugarte, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 Presidential candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador waves to supporters as he gives his first victory speech at his campaign headquarters at the Hilton hotel in Mexico City, Sunday, July 1, 2018. Lopez Obrador has claimed victory in Mexico's presidential election, calling for reconciliation. At left is his wife,Beatriz Gutierrez Muller. less Presidential candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador waves to supporters as he gives his first victory speech at his campaign headquarters at the Hilton hotel in Mexico City, Sunday, July 1, 2018. Lopez Obrador ... more Photo: Marco Ugarte, AP Mexico gives leftist Lopez Obrador big presidential win 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Angry and frustrated over corruption and violence, Mexican voters have delivered a tidal wave presidential election victory to leftist Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, giving him a broad mandate to upend the political establishment and govern for the poor.

An official quick count from electoral authorities late Sunday forecasts that Lopez Obrador would win with between 53 percent and 53.8 percent of the votes, a remarkable margin not seen in the country for many years. Early Monday, with about 20 percent of the votes counted, Lopez Obrador's advantage was close to the quick count's statistical sample.

A prominent exit poll predicts his party allies are poised to score big victories in congressional races, possibly winning absolute majorities in the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies.