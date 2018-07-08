Mexico election agency ratifies Lopez Obrador landslide win

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico's National Electoral Institute has ratified Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's overwhelming victory in the July 1 presidential vote.

A statement says calculations have concluded in 300 districts and turnout was over 63 percent.

The institute said Sunday that it had reviewed 75 percent of electoral packets, the largest recount in the country's history, "so that there may be no room for doubt about the will of the people expressed at the polls."

The results now go to the country's electoral tribunal, which will make its own ratification. After that, Lopez Obrador will legally become president-elect.

The institute's website says Lopez Obrador won about 53.2 percent of the vote, compared with 22.3 percent and 16.4 percent for rivals Ricardo Anaya and Jose Antonio Meade.

He takes office Dec. 1.