Mexican president-elect promises change in letter to Trump

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has released a seven-page letter he sent to U.S. President Donald Trump earlier in July detailing how he sees the two countries working together to stem immigration.

The letter lays out how Lopez Obrador plans to improve the economy and security in Mexico when he takes office in December so that Mexicans do not feel the need to leave.

Lopez Obrador suggested the two countries draft a development plan backed by public funds and invite Central American countries to join.

Marcelo Ebrard, who is slated to become Mexico's foreign minister in December, read the letter aloud to reporters Sunday. He said Trump has received the letter.