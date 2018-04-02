Magnitude 6.8 earthquake strikes Bolivia

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — A powerful magnitude 6.8 magnitude has struck deep beneath Bolivia, although authorities have not reported injuries or damage.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake struck Monday at 10:40 a.m. local time (9:40 a.m. EDT; 1340 GMT) and it was centered 205 miles (127 kilometers) southeast of Tarija, Bolivia. The epicenter was 346 miles (557 kilometers) below the surface.