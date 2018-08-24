Longtime Florida child advocate George Sheldon dies at 71

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Longtime public servant George Sheldon, who served at the helm of child welfare agencies in Florida and Illinois and later with the federal government, has died. He was 71.

According to a statement from his family, Sheldon died at a Miami hospital Thursday following a workout injury.

Sheldon's storied career includes time as Florida's Deputy Attorney General; Secretary of the Florida Department of Children and Families; and Assistant Secretary for the Administration for Children and Families under the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

As the head of Florida's child welfare agency, he brought compassion and much needed transparency to an often-troubled department.

It was Sheldon's idea to mobilize when the devastating earthquake struck Haiti in 2010, overseeing evacuations, medical care and adoptions for hundreds.

Former Gov. Charlie Crist said Sheldon was a selfless man who truly cared for children.