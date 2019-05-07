Libya force says it seized foreign pilot after downing plane

BENGHAZI, Libya (AP) — Libyan fighters say they shot down an enemy plane over Tripoli and captured its European pilot.

The Libyan National Army, led by Field Marshal Khalifa Hifter, released video footage Tuesday of a man in bloodied clothes. Under questioning, he identifies himself as a 29-year-old Portuguese national working as a contractor.

The LNA, which is battling rival militias loosely allied with a U.N.-supported government, says it shot the man's plane down over the capital earlier Monday.

It was not immediately possible to verify the LNA's claims or confirm the man's identify.

Both sides in Libya's fighting accuse their opponents of being backed by foreign powers.