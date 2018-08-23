3 ministers tell Australian prime minister he has to go

Australia's Finance Minister Mathias Cormann, left, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, center, and Treasurer Scott Morrison address media at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018. The two ministers declared their support for Turnbull remaining prime minister as another lawmaker prepares a leadership challenge. less Australia's Finance Minister Mathias Cormann, left, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, center, and Treasurer Scott Morrison address media at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018. The ... more Photo: Rod McGuirk, AP

Australian former Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton sits in the back left seat in Parliament in Canberra, Australia, Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018. Dutton moved from the front row where Cabinet ministers sit to the back row after his bid to become prime minister failed on Tuesday. less Australian former Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton sits in the back left seat in Parliament in Canberra, Australia, Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018. Dutton moved from the front row where Cabinet ministers sit to the ... more Photo: Rod McGuirk, AP

Australia's Finance Minister Mathias Cormann, left, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, center, and Treasurer Scott Morrison arrive to address media at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018. The two ministers declared their support for Turnbull remaining prime minister as another lawmaker prepares a leadership challenge. less Australia's Finance Minister Mathias Cormann, left, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, center, and Treasurer Scott Morrison arrive to address media at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, Wednesday, Aug. 22, ... more Photo: Rod McGuirk, AP

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull address reporters at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018. Turnbull called on his government to unite behind him after he survived a leadership challenge, defeating a senior minister in an internal ballot that is unlikely to settle questions of his support. less Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull address reporters at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018. Turnbull called on his government to unite behind him after he survived a ... more Photo: Rod McGuirk, AP

Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull addresses media at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, on Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018. Finance Minister Mathias Cormann and Treasurer Scott Morrison declared their support for Turnbull remaining prime minister as another lawmaker prepares a leadership challenge. less Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull addresses media at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, on Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018. Finance Minister Mathias Cormann and Treasurer Scott Morrison declared their ... more Photo: Rod McGuirk, AP

Australian former Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton sits in the back left seat in Parliament in Canberra, Australia, Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018. Dutton moved from the front row where Cabinet ministers sit to the back row after his bid to become prime minister failed on Tuesday. less Australian former Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton sits in the back left seat in Parliament in Canberra, Australia, Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018. Dutton moved from the front row where Cabinet ministers sit to the ... more Photo: Rod McGuirk, AP









Photo: Rod McGuirk, AP Image 1 of / 6 Caption Close 3 ministers tell Australian prime minister he has to go 1 / 6 Back to Gallery

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Three senior Cabinet ministers have told Australia's prime minister he has lost his government's support and must hold an internal ballot to elect a new leader quickly, in a major blow to Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull's chances of surviving his current political crisis.

The trio of Mathias Cormann, Michaelia Cash and Mitch Fifield made their positions public on Thursday, the day former minister Peter Dutton wants lawmakers in the ruling conservative Liberal Party to elect a new prime minister.

Turnbull had defeated Dutton 48-35 in a surprise vote on Tuesday.

Cormann, the finance minister, had publicly stated his support for Turnbull on Wednesday, but on Thursday said Dutton should lead the government.

"I was wanting to continue to support Malcolm Turnbull for years to come as leader of the Liberal Party. But I can't ignore reality," Cormann told reporters.

"When I have five Cabinet colleagues telling me that they supported Malcolm on Tuesday ... but they have changed their position, that is not something that I can ignore," he added.

Dutton wants the new vote on Thursday before Parliament takes a two-week break. The next scheduled party meeting is Sept. 11.

Turnbull did not immediately make a public response.

No Australian prime minister has lasted a full three-year term since Prime Minister John Howard lost power in 2007 after more than 11 years in office. They have all been thrown out of power by their own parties amid poor opinion polling in a trend of political instability that divides parties and angers voters.