From left to right, Ghana's Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo, and Nane Annan, widow of former U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan, attend a ceremony for the arrival of Kofi Annan's body at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra, Ghana Monday, Sept 10, 2018. The body of Annan, who died in August in Switzerland at age 80, received a hero's welcome upon landing at the airport ahead of Thursday's state funeral. less