Karen Pence, wife of US vice president, visits the UAE

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Karen Pence, the wife of Vice President Mike Pence, is in the United Arab Emirates for the Special Olympics.

She traveled to Abu Dhabi, the Emirati capital, for the start of the Special Olympics World Games. On Wednesday, she watched the U.S. take on Kenya in a soccer match.

She also greeted athletes and posed for photographs.

In a video posted by the U.S. Embassy in Abu Dhabi, she described it as "such a privilege" to lead a delegation to the games.