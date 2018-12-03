Journalist killed in Mexico as new president inaugurated

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities have confirmed that a journalist was found slain in the Pacific coast state of Nayarit.

The spokesman for Mexico's newly inaugurated president identified the journalist as Jesus Marquez Jimenez of the Orion Informativo news site.

Spokesman Jesus Ramirez said Monday that President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's administration "deeply regretted" the death.

The press group Reporters Without Borders says Marquez Jimenez was shot to death Saturday, the day Lopez Obrador was inaugurated. The group says Marquez Jimenez had denounced local politicians' ties to drug cartels.

At least 10 journalists have been killed in Mexico this year. Over 30 were slain during the six-year administration of President Enrique Pena Nieto, who left office Saturday.