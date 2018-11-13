Jordan convicts 10 for 2016 castle attack claimed by IS

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Jordan's state security court has sentenced 10 defendants to prison, with terms ranging from three years to life, for their role in an Islamic State group attack on a popular tourist site that killed 14 people, including a Canadian tourist.

The December 2016 attack on the Karak castle in southern Jordan marked the first time IS extremists claimed responsibility for a large-scale attack on a civilian site in Jordan.

In Tuesday's decision, the court sentenced two defendants to life in prison, while four others were given 15-year sentences. Four people were sentenced to three years each. One defendant was acquitted.

Jordan's confrontation with IS goes back to 2014, when the kingdom began carrying out air strikes as part of an international campaign to dislodge IS from neighboring Syria and Iraq.