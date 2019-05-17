Italian court convicts 4 for deadly Turin soccer stampede

FILE - In this Saturday, June 3, 2017 file photo, Juventus fans leave San Carlo's square at the end of the Champions League final soccer match between Juventus and Real Madrid, in Turin, Italy. Four young men have been convicted of the deaths of two women in the stampede they caused among soccer fans using an irritating spray to trigger panic so they could steal wallets and phones in the crowd, Friday, May 17, 2019.

ROME (AP) — Four young men have been convicted of the deaths of two women in a soccer stampede in the northern Italian city of Turin and given prison sentences of just over 10 years.

The Italian news agency ANSA said the court on Friday ordered the sentences after convicting the men of involuntary manslaughter.

Prosecutors contended the defendants used an irritating spray to trigger panic so they could steal wallets and phones from fans who had jammed a public square to watch the June 3, 2017, Champions League Juventus-Real Madrid final on a giant TV screen. Some 1,600 people were injured.

An Italian woman died of her injuries several days later, while another woman, left tetraplegic by her injuries, died from complications in January 2019.

ANSA quoted defense lawyers as saying they will appeal the convictions.