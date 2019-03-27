Israeli watchdog links Netanyahu rival to questionable deal

JERUSALEM (AP) — An Israeli watchdog agency says it has found "significant failings" in the Israel Police's dealings with a company reported to be a failed startup once headed by prime minister hopeful Benny Gantz.

The State Comptroller said Wednesday that the police's acquisition of nearly $14 million of technology from a company in 2016 violated standard procedures.

According to the report, police waived a public tender and granted the unnamed company the contract.

The report doesn't specify the company or Gantz, but various Israeli news outlets identified it as Fifth Dimension, whose former CEO is Gantz.

Gantz's Blue and White Party says the former army chief of staff's conduct was "impeccable."

The agency said it criticized only the police's management, not private companies.