Israel's central bank chief to step down in November
JERUSALEM (AP) — The governor of Israel's central bank says she will not be seeking another term in office.
Karnit Flug, chief of the Bank of Israel, says in a statement Friday: "I will end my tenure with a feeling of great satisfaction." Her five-year term ends in November.
Flug says the bank has played a "marked role" in the robustness and stability of Israel's economy in recent years.
Flug said she notified Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of her decision on Thursday.
Netanyahu issued a statement thanking Flug for her service, adding he "very much appreciates her contribution to the Israeli economy.
