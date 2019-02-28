Israel awaits decision on Netanyahu corruption indictment

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and his wife Sara pose for a photo after talks in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. Israel's prime minister vowed to prevent Iran from securing a lasting presence in Syria as he visited Moscow Wednesday for talks focusing on regional security. (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) less Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and his wife Sara pose for a photo after talks in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. Israel's prime ... more Photo: Alexei Druzhinin, AP Photo: Alexei Druzhinin, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Israel awaits decision on Netanyahu corruption indictment 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel is awaiting the attorney general's decision on whether to indict Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on a series of corruption allegations.

Avichai Mandelblit is expected to announce his decision on Thursday, after more than two years of intense investigations and deliberations.

An indictment would mark the first time in Israeli history that a sitting prime minister has been charged.

Police have recommended indicting Netanyahu for bribery, fraud and breach of trust in three different cases. Mandelblit is expected to inform Netanyahu's lawyers he intends to press charges pending a final hearing for the suspect.

Netanyahu denies any wrongdoing and calls the allegations a media-orchestrated witch hunt aimed at removing him from office. He has vowed to carry on and is deadlocked in the polls ahead of the Apr.9 national elections.