Ireland votes by large margin to liberalize divorce laws

LONDON (AP) — Irish voters have overwhelmingly endorsed a plan to liberalize the country's constitution to make it easier for couples to divorce.

Election officials said Sunday a proposal to remove a constitutional requirement that couples be separated for four years before being allowed to divorce will be removed.

It will fall to Ireland's Parliament to come up with new legislation to govern divorce.

Officials say more than 82% of voters endorsed the change, which follows liberalization of abortion laws approved in a referendum last year.

Culture Minister Josepha Madigan told RTE News voters had shown compassion by "humanizing the system."

Voter turnout on the referendum vote was just over 50%.

Local election results are still being tallied.