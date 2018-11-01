PHOTOS: The sea takes migrants and brings back bodies

In this April 12, 2018 photo, women whose sons went missing look at the shoreline in the town of Ras Jabal, Bizerte, Tunisia. An Associated Press tally has documented at least 56,800 migrants dead or missing worldwide from 2014 to 2018 _ almost double the number found in the world’s only official attempt to count them, by the U.N.’s International Organization for Migration. less In this April 12, 2018 photo, women whose sons went missing look at the shoreline in the town of Ras Jabal, Bizerte, Tunisia. An Associated Press tally has documented at least 56,800 migrants dead or missing ... more Photo: Nariman El-Mofty, AP

This April 14, 2018 photo shows the beach from where migrants leave for Italy, in the town of Ras Jabal, Bizerte, Tunisia. Often the tides of the Mediterranean bring ashore the bodies and belongings of those who attempted a migration. less This April 14, 2018 photo shows the beach from where migrants leave for Italy, in the town of Ras Jabal, Bizerte, Tunisia. Often the tides of the Mediterranean bring ashore the bodies and belongings of those ... more Photo: Nariman El-Mofty, AP

In this April 14, 2018 photo, 32-year old Ahmed Ayouby, who wants to leave Tunisia, smokes a cigarette at the beach where migrants leave for Italy, in the town of Ras Jabal, Bizerte, Tunisia. From the closest points to Europe in Tunisia, Ras Jebel in the north and the Kerkennah Islands in the east, it's a half-day sail if all goes well. less In this April 14, 2018 photo, 32-year old Ahmed Ayouby, who wants to leave Tunisia, smokes a cigarette at the beach where migrants leave for Italy, in the town of Ras Jabal, Bizerte, Tunisia. From the closest ... more Photo: Nariman El-Mofty, AP

In this April 12, 2018 photo, Fathia Jejli holds a photo of her son, Hossam Edin Jejli, right, and her nephew, Hamed Ben Brayek, who went missing in 2011, at her home in the town of Ras Jabal, Bizerte, Tunisia. As global migration has soared to record highs, far less visible has been its toll: The tens of thousands of people who die or simply disappear during their journeys, never to be seen again. less In this April 12, 2018 photo, Fathia Jejli holds a photo of her son, Hossam Edin Jejli, right, and her nephew, Hamed Ben Brayek, who went missing in 2011, at her home in the town of Ras Jabal, Bizerte, Tunisia. ... more Photo: Nariman El-Mofty, AP

This April 12, 2018 photo shows a framed portrait of Hossam Edin Jejli, who went missing in 2011, in his home in the town of Ras Jabal, Bizerte, Tunisia. This April 12, 2018 photo shows a framed portrait of Hossam Edin Jejli, who went missing in 2011, in his home in the town of Ras Jabal, Bizerte, Tunisia. Photo: Nariman El-Mofty, AP

This April 12, 2018 photo shows a framed portrait of Radya Jejli, who went missing in 2011, in his bedroom in the town of Ras Jabal, Bizerte, Tunisia. This April 12, 2018 photo shows a framed portrait of Radya Jejli, who went missing in 2011, in his bedroom in the town of Ras Jabal, Bizerte, Tunisia. Photo: Nariman El-Mofty, AP

In this April 11, 2018 photo, Mounira Abu Shakra weeps during an interview about her son, Amin Bin Hussein, who went missing while migrating to Italy, in the town of Ras Jebel in Bizerte, Tunisia. As global migration has soared to record highs, far less visible has been its toll: The tens of thousands of people who die or simply disappear during their journeys, never to be seen again. less In this April 11, 2018 photo, Mounira Abu Shakra weeps during an interview about her son, Amin Bin Hussein, who went missing while migrating to Italy, in the town of Ras Jebel in Bizerte, Tunisia. As global ... more Photo: Nariman El-Mofty, AP

This April 15, 2018 photo shows the "Cemetery of the Unknown" where migrants who were found dead on nearby shores are buried, in at the southern port town of Zarzis, Tunisia. The bodies are retrieved by retired fisherman Chamsedding Marzouk, who has made it his life's work to provide a proper burial to the foreigners even though they die without a name. less This April 15, 2018 photo shows the "Cemetery of the Unknown" where migrants who were found dead on nearby shores are buried, in at the southern port town of Zarzis, Tunisia. The bodies are retrieved by retired ... more Photo: Nariman El-Mofty, AP

This April 15, 2018 photo shows migrants' shoes which were retrieved by artist Mohsen Lahzib, who tries to create beauty out of sorrow, at his space in the southern port town of Zarzis, Tunisia. This April 15, 2018 photo shows migrants' shoes which were retrieved by artist Mohsen Lahzib, who tries to create beauty out of sorrow, at his space in the southern port town of Zarzis, Tunisia. Photo: Nariman El-Mofty, AP

This April 15, 2018 photo shows a migrant child's jacket which was retrieved by artist Mohsen Lahzib, who tries to create beauty out of sorrow, at his space in the southern port town of Zarzis, Tunisia. This April 15, 2018 photo shows a migrant child's jacket which was retrieved by artist Mohsen Lahzib, who tries to create beauty out of sorrow, at his space in the southern port town of Zarzis, Tunisia. Photo: Nariman El-Mofty, AP

This April 16, 2018 photo shows wrecked boats that have carried migrants at the coastal city Monastir, Tunisia. Often the tides of the Mediterranean bring ashore instead the bodies and belongings of others who attempted a similar migration _ those from distant countries who hoped that the beaches of North Africa would be their last stop before Europe. less This April 16, 2018 photo shows wrecked boats that have carried migrants at the coastal city Monastir, Tunisia. Often the tides of the Mediterranean bring ashore instead the bodies and belongings of others who ... more Photo: Nariman El-Mofty, AP



















RAS JEBEL, Tunisia (AP) — The boys grew up within sight of the sea that took them away, rambling along paths and climbing rocks that would later be the launching pad for their flimsy rafts.

The Mediterranean has been robbing Tunisia of its young, who abandon their homeland in hopes of a better life in Europe. At the closest points, Ras Jebel in the north and the Kerkennah Islands in the east, it's a half-day sail if all goes well.

But the sea often swallows the rafts whole, and their passengers disappear without a trace.

Migrants who go missing are a daily reproach to political failure, so there is rarely an official count of the departed, the dead or the disappeared. However, an Associated Press tally has documented at least 56,800 migrants dead or missing worldwide since 2014 — almost double the number found in the world's only official attempt to count them, by the U.N.'s International Organization for Migration.

This includes the 11 young Tunisians who disappeared off the coast on May 7, 2011, and were never counted by their government. They left behind parents and siblings, who on a clear day can see the island where the boat crashed against the rocks and sank. Their photos, school notebooks and clothing for the most part remain untouched in their rooms. In case they return.

Often the tides of the Mediterranean bring ashore instead the bodies and belongings of others who attempted a similar migration — those from distant countries who hoped that the beaches of North Africa would be their last stop before Europe. These migrants have already traveled thousands of miles just to reach the Mediterranean coast, where their journey stops abruptly.

The belongings are painstakingly gathered by an artist who tries to create beauty out of sorrow — a torn pink bra, a child's worn jacket, a pack of cigarettes. And the bodies are retrieved by a retired fisherman, who has made it his life's work to provide a proper burial to the foreigners even though they die without a name.

"Europe is protecting its borders but has no interest in the human beings," said Chamsedding Marzouk, the former sailor who maintains the cemetery of the unknown as a volunteer. "Who will visit the graves of our relatives when they die? Who will visit these graves? Who will weep for them?"