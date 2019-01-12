In Sudan, no one is clear on what happens after al-Bashir

CAIRO (AP) — Violent anti-government protests are entering their fourth week in Sudan.

The country appears headed toward political paralysis, with drawn-out unrest across much of the country and a fractured opposition without a clear idea of what to do if their wish to see the country's leader of 29 years go comes true.

Even for a country that looks unwieldy when its's not tearing itself apart, President Omar al-Bashir's years at the helm have turned Sudan into a cautionary tale — from genocide and bloody rebellions to ethnic cleansing, starvation and rampant corruption.

But Sudan has been hard to rule way before al-Bashir seized power in a 1989 military coup. Protest leaders say a whole new start is needed if the country is to stand any chance of progressing.