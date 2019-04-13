IS claims suicide bombing in Pakistan that killed 20

Pakistani Shiite youth from Hazara community burn tires to block a main road during a protest to condemn Friday's suicide bombing, in Quetta, Pakistan, Saturday, April 13, 2019. A suicide bomber targeted an open-air market in the southwestern Pakistani city of Quetta on Friday, killing many people and wounding dozens of others, police and hospital officials said. less Pakistani Shiite youth from Hazara community burn tires to block a main road during a protest to condemn Friday's suicide bombing, in Quetta, Pakistan, Saturday, April 13, 2019. A suicide bomber targeted an ... more Photo: Arshad Butt, AP Photo: Arshad Butt, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close IS claims suicide bombing in Pakistan that killed 20 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing at an open-air market in the southwestern Pakistani city of Quetta a day earlier that killed twenty people.

The Sunni militant group, which has repeatedly targeted Pakistan's minority Shiites, said in a statement posted on an IS-affiliated website Saturday that it targeted Shiites and elements of the Pakistani army.

Police said a suicide bomber hit the market Friday, killing eight Shiites, a paramilitary soldier and others. Four paramilitary troops guarding the market were among the 40 wounded.

Protests by dozens of angry Shiite youth from the Hazara community continued Saturday in Quetta for a second day, demanding greater security protection. The community has been targeted many times in recent years by Sunni militant groups.