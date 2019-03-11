Hungary's Orban to host EU group leader over possible ouster

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary's prime minister will host the leader of the main center-right faction in the European Parliament to discuss the Hungarian ruling party's possible ouster from the group.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban's office said Monday that the meeting with Manfred Weber will take place Tuesday in Budapest.

Several smaller members of the European People's Party have called for the expulsion of Orban's Fidesz party, in part because of a government ad campaign in Hungary against the EU's migration policies.

The ads feature European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, who is an EPP politician, with Hungarian-American financier George Soros. Orban claims Soros is influencing EU leaders to allow large numbers of mostly Muslim migrants to come to Europe.

Weber has called for Orban to end the campaign and apologize for it.