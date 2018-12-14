Hungary looks at Cyprus gas to diversity energy supply

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Hungary's foreign minister says Cyprus' offshore gas deposits could become an alternative energy source for his country, which is seeking to diversify its natural gas supply beyond Russia in order to bolster its energy security.

Peter Szijjarto says Hungary "constantly seeks alternative solutions" and that his country considers as "realistic" the supply of gas from Cyprus' Aphrodite offshore deposit.

He said an agreement signed with his Cypriot counterpart Friday will ready the groundwork for Cypriot gas "over the medium term to play a role" in the energy supply of central Europe.

Szijjarto also said that Hungary is willing to share its advanced technological know-know with Cyprus in order to help the east Mediterranean island nation with its water shortage problems.