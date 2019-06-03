Hundreds of IS relatives leave camp in northeast Syria

BEIRUT (AP) — A local official and witnesses in northeastern Syria say hundreds of Syrian women and children related to fighters from the Islamic State group are leaving an overcrowded camp in the country's north to return to their homes.

Syrian Kurdish official Badran Ciya Kurd said a total of 800 women and children are expected to leave al-Hol camp in Hasakeh province on Monday. The camp is home to some 73,000 people, many of them families of IS who left the group's last bastion of Baghouz in March.

Al-Hol is controlled by the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces, which spearheads the fight against IS in eastern Syria.

At a conference held weeks earlier in northern Syria, tribal leaders called for the release of those who have no blood on their hands.