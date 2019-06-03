Honduras street protests go on despite laws' cancellation

Public sector employees march to protest the government of Honduras' President Juan Orlando Hernandez, accusing Hernández of trying to privatize the health and education systems, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Monday, June 3, 2019. Teachers and doctors are continuing street protests despite the president's cancellation of decrees they feared would lead to extensive layoffs. less Public sector employees march to protest the government of Honduras' President Juan Orlando Hernandez, accusing Hernández of trying to privatize the health and education systems, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, ... more Photo: Elmer Martinez, AP Photo: Elmer Martinez, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Honduras street protests go on despite laws' cancellation 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — Thousands of teachers and doctors in Honduras joined in street protests again Monday despite the president's cancellation of decrees that they feared would lead to extensive layoffs.

Public sector employees have been marching for weeks, accusing President Juan Orlando Hernández of trying to privatize the health and education systems.

Hernández said early Monday that the laws were withdrawn "for the peace of Honduras." He urged those striking to return to work.

Strike leader Suyapa Figueroa, who is president of the medical college, said protesters don't trust the government. She said her group, the Platform for the Defense of Health and Education, was not invited to meetings with Hernández.

In the capital, many schools remained closed and hundreds of people seeking care at the Hospital Escuela Universitario, the country's main public hospital, were turned away.

Presidential minister Ebal Díaz said, "The doctors and teachers want to burn the country, but this is not the way to do it."

Police were investigating the burning of a miles-long caravan of semi-trailers hauling bananas for the U.S. fruit company Dole. The trucks were apparently looted and burned over the weekend on a highway 250 miles (400 kilometers) north of the capital.

On Friday, protesters burned tires at the entrance to the U.S. Embassy in Tegucigalpa.