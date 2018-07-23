Hatidza Mehmedovic, a mother of Srebrenica, dies at 65

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Hatidza Mehmedovic, who headed the Mothers of Srebrenica association comprising relatives of the victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, has died. She was 65.

The Srebrenica Islamic Community says Mehmedovic died on Sunday. Bosnian media say she was in a Sarajevo hospital.

Mehmedovic's husband, two sons and brother were among some 8,000 Muslim men and boys from Srebrenica killed when Bosnian Serb troops overran the eastern enclave in July 1995. The massacre is considered Europe's worst carnage since World War II.

The Mothers of Srebrenica group has fought for those responsible for the killings to be brought to justice.

The U.N. war crimes tribunal for the former Yugoslavia has sentenced Bosnian Serb wartime leader Radovan Karadzic and his military commander Ratko Mladic over the Srebrenica massacre and other atrocities during the 1992-95 war.