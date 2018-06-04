Photo: NOE PEREZ/AFP/Getty Images
People flee El Rodeo village, Escuintla department, 35 km south of Guatemala City, after the eruption of the Fuego Volcano on June 3, 2018.
Photo: NOE PEREZ/AFP/Getty Images
People flee El Rodeo village, Escuintla department, 35 km south of Guatemala City, after the eruption of the Fuego Volcano on June 3, 2018.
A man looks at the Fuego Volcano in eruption, from Alotenango municipality, Sacatepequez department, about 65 km southwest of Guatemala City, on June 3, 2018.
Photo: ORLANDO ESTRADA/AFP/Getty Images
A man looks at the Fuego Volcano in eruption, from Alotenango municipality, Sacatepequez department, about 65 km southwest of Guatemala City, on June 3, 2018.
A policeman carries an elderly evacuee in Alotenango, Sacatepequez department, 55 km southwest of Guatemala City on June 3, 2018, after the eruption of the Fuego Volcano.
Photo: ORLANDO ESTRADA/AFP/Getty Images
A policeman carries an elderly evacuee in Alotenango, Sacatepequez department, 55 km southwest of Guatemala City on June 3, 2018, after the eruption of the Fuego Volcano.
Police officers carry a wounded man after the eruption of the Fuego Volcano, in El Rodeo village, Escuintla department, 35 km south of Guatemala City on June 3, 2018.
Photo: NOE PEREZ/AFP/Getty Images
Police officers carry a wounded man after the eruption of the Fuego Volcano, in El Rodeo village, Escuintla department, 35 km south of Guatemala City on June 3, 2018.
The body of a victim is covered in volcanic ash spewed by the Volcan de Fuego, or "Volcano of Fire," in Escuintla, Guatemala, Monday, June 4, 2018. A fiery volcanic eruption in south-central Guatemala sent lava flowing into rural communities, killing at least 25 as rescuers struggled to reach people where homes and roads were charred and blanketed with ash. less
Photo: Luis Soto/AP
The body of a victim is covered in volcanic ash spewed by the Volcan de Fuego, or "Volcano of Fire," in Escuintla, Guatemala, Monday, June 4, 2018. A fiery volcanic eruption in south-central Guatemala sent lava ... more
The carcass of a duck blanketed with heavy ash spewed by the Volcan de Fuego, or "Volcano of Fire," lies on the ground in Escuintla, Guatemala, Monday, June 4, 2018. A fiery volcanic eruption in south-central Guatemala sent lava flowing into rural communities, killing at least 25 as rescuers struggled to reach people where homes and roads were charred and blanketed with ash. (AP Photo/Luis Soto) less
Photo: Luis Soto/AP
The carcass of a duck blanketed with heavy ash spewed by the Volcan de Fuego, or "Volcano of Fire," lies on the ground in Escuintla, Guatemala, Monday, June 4, 2018. A fiery volcanic eruption in south-central ... more
View of the damage casued by the eruption of the Fuego Volcano in San Miguel Los Lotes, a village in Escuintla Department, about 35 km southwest of Guatemala City, on June 4, 2018. - At least 25 people were killed, according to the National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction (Conred), when Guatemala's Fuego volcano erupted Sunday, belching ash and rock and forcing the airport to close. less
Photo: JOHAN ORDONEZ/AFP/Getty Images
View of the damage casued by the eruption of the Fuego Volcano in San Miguel Los Lotes, a village in Escuintla Department, about 35 km southwest of Guatemala City, on June 4, 2018. - At least 25 people were ... more
A woman cries for her missing relatives during the search for vicitms in San Miguel Los Lotes, a village in Escuintla Department, about 35 km southwest of Guatemala City, on June 4, 2018, a day after the eruption of the Fuego Volcano - At least 25 people were killed, according to the National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction (Conred), when Guatemala's Fuego volcano erupted Sunday, belching ash and rock and forcing the airport to close. less
Photo: JOHAN ORDONEZ/AFP/Getty Images
A woman cries for her missing relatives during the search for vicitms in San Miguel Los Lotes, a village in Escuintla Department, about 35 km southwest of Guatemala City, on June 4, 2018, a day after the ... more
A body blanketed with heavy ash spewed by the Volcan de Fuego, or "Volcano of Fire," lies on the ground in Escuintla, Guatemala, Monday, June 4, 2018. A fiery volcanic eruption in south-central Guatemala sent lava flowing into rural communities, killing at least 25 as rescuers struggled to reach people where homes and roads were charred and blanketed with ash. (AP Photo/Luis Soto) less
Photo: Luis Soto/AP
A body blanketed with heavy ash spewed by the Volcan de Fuego, or "Volcano of Fire," lies on the ground in Escuintla, Guatemala, Monday, June 4, 2018. A fiery volcanic eruption in south-central Guatemala sent ... more
In this image taken with a long exposure, the Volcan de Fuego, or Volcano of Fire, spews hot molten rock from its crater in Alotenango, Guatemala, Sunday, June 3, 2018. Rescuers struggled to reach rural residents cut off by the deadly volcanic eruption Sunday. less
Photo: Luis Soto/AP
In this image taken with a long exposure, the Volcan de Fuego, or Volcano of Fire, spews hot molten rock from its crater in Alotenango, Guatemala, Sunday, June 3, 2018. Rescuers struggled to reach rural ... more
In this image taken with a long exposure, the Volcan de Fuego, or Volcano of Fire, spews molten rock from its crater in Alotenango, Guatemala, Sunday, June 3, 2018. Rescuers struggled to reach rural residents cut off by the deadly volcanic eruption Sunday. less
Photo: Luis Soto/AP
In this image taken with a long exposure, the Volcan de Fuego, or Volcano of Fire, spews molten rock from its crater in Alotenango, Guatemala, Sunday, June 3, 2018. Rescuers struggled to reach rural residents ... more
Picture of the Fuego Volcano taken from San Miguel Los Lotes, a village in Escuintla Department, about 35 km southwest of Guatemala City, on June 4, 2018 a day after an eruption. - At least 25 people were killed, according to the National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction (Conred), when Guatemala's Fuego volcano erupted Sunday, belching ash and rock and forcing the airport to close. less
Photo: JOHAN ORDONEZ/AFP/Getty Images
Picture of the Fuego Volcano taken from San Miguel Los Lotes, a village in Escuintla Department, about 35 km southwest of Guatemala City, on June 4, 2018 a day after an eruption. - At least 25 people were ... more
Picture of the Fuego Volcano taken from San Miguel Los Lotes, a village in Escuintla Department, about 35 km southwest of Guatemala City, on June 4, 2018 a day after an eruption. - At least 25 people were killed, according to the National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction (Conred), when Guatemala's Fuego volcano erupted Sunday, belching ash and rock and forcing the airport to close. less
Photo: JOHAN ORDONEZ/AFP/Getty Images
Picture of the Fuego Volcano taken from San Miguel Los Lotes, a village in Escuintla Department, about 35 km southwest of Guatemala City, on June 4, 2018 a day after an eruption. - At least 25 people were ... more
Smoke billows from the ash-covered slopes of the Fuego Volcano taken from San Miguel Los Lotes, a village in Escuintla Department, about 35 km southwest of Guatemala City, on June 4, 2018 a day after an eruption. - At least 25 people were killed, according to the National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction (Conred), when Guatemala's Fuego volcano erupted Sunday, belching ash and rock and forcing the airport to close. less
Photo: JOHAN ORDONEZ/AFP/Getty Images
Smoke billows from the ash-covered slopes of the Fuego Volcano taken from San Miguel Los Lotes, a village in Escuintla Department, about 35 km southwest of Guatemala City, on June 4, 2018 a day after an ... more
A resident cradles his dog after rescuing him near the Volcan de Fuego, or "Volcano of Fire," in Escuintla, Guatemala, Monday, June 4, 2018. A fiery volcanic eruption in south-central Guatemala sent lava flowing into rural communities, killing at least 25 as rescuers struggled to reach people where homes and roads were charred and blanketed with ash. less
Photo: Luis Soto/AP
A resident cradles his dog after rescuing him near the Volcan de Fuego, or "Volcano of Fire," in Escuintla, Guatemala, Monday, June 4, 2018. A fiery volcanic eruption in south-central Guatemala sent lava ... more
Picture of a puppy saved by rescuers in San Miguel Los Lotes, a village in Escuintla Department, about 35 km southwest of Guatemala City, on June 4, 2018, a day after the eruption of the Fuego Volcano - At least 25 people were killed, according to the National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction (Conred), when Guatemala's Fuego volcano erupted Sunday, belching ash and rock and forcing the airport to close. less
Photo: JOHAN ORDONEZ/AFP/Getty Images
Picture of a puppy saved by rescuers in San Miguel Los Lotes, a village in Escuintla Department, about 35 km southwest of Guatemala City, on June 4, 2018, a day after the eruption of the Fuego Volcano - At ... more
Local residents search for victims in San Miguel Los Lotes, a village in Escuintla Department, about 35 km southwest of Guatemala City, on June 4, 2018, a day after the eruption of the Fuego Volcano - At least 25 people were killed, according to the National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction (Conred), when Guatemala's Fuego volcano erupted Sunday, belching ash and rock and forcing the airport to close. less
Photo: JOHAN ORDONEZ/AFP/Getty Images
Local residents search for victims in San Miguel Los Lotes, a village in Escuintla Department, about 35 km southwest of Guatemala City, on June 4, 2018, a day after the eruption of the Fuego Volcano - At least ... more
A truck is covered in volcanic ash spewed by Volcan de Fuego, or Volcano of Fire, in Escuintla, Guatemala, Monday, June 4, 2018. A fiery volcanic eruption in south-central Guatemala sent lava flowing into rural communities, killing at least 25 as rescuers struggled to reach people where homes and roads were charred and blanketed with ash. less
Photo: Luis Soto/AP
A truck is covered in volcanic ash spewed by Volcan de Fuego, or Volcano of Fire, in Escuintla, Guatemala, Monday, June 4, 2018. A fiery volcanic eruption in south-central Guatemala sent lava flowing into rural ... more
Motorcycles are covered in ash from the Fuego Volcano in Antigua Guatemala, Sacatepequez department, 45 km southwest of Guatemala City, on June 3, 2018.
Photo: ORLANDO ESTRADA/AFP/Getty Images
Motorcycles are covered in ash from the Fuego Volcano in Antigua Guatemala, Sacatepequez department, 45 km southwest of Guatemala City, on June 3, 2018.
Rescue workers walk on rooftops in Escuintla, Guatemala, Monday, June 4, 2018, blanketed with heavy ash spewed by the Volcan de Fuego, or "Volcano of Fire," pictured in the background, left center. A fiery volcanic eruption in south-central Guatemala sent lava flowing into rural communities, killing at least 25 as rescuers struggled to reach people where homes and roads were charred and blanketed with ash. less
Photo: Luis Soto/AP
Rescue workers walk on rooftops in Escuintla, Guatemala, Monday, June 4, 2018, blanketed with heavy ash spewed by the Volcan de Fuego, or "Volcano of Fire," pictured in the background, left center. A fiery ... more
Fidelina Lopez cries for her missing relatives, while sitting in a shelter near the Volcan de Fuego or Volcano of Fire in Alotenango, Guatemala, Sunday, June 3, 2018. One of Central America's most active volcanos erupted in fiery explosions of ash and molten rock Sunday, killing several people and injuring multiple others while a towering cloud of smoke blanketed nearby villages in heavy ash. less
Photo: Luis Soto/AP
Fidelina Lopez cries for her missing relatives, while sitting in a shelter near the Volcan de Fuego or Volcano of Fire in Alotenango, Guatemala, Sunday, June 3, 2018. One of Central America's most active ... more
Volcan de Fuego, or Volcano of Fire, blows outs a thick cloud of ash, as seen from Alotenango, Guatemala, Sunday, June 3, 2018. One of Central America's most active volcanos erupted in fiery explosions of ash and molten rock Sunday, killing people and injuring many others while a towering cloud of smoke blanketed nearby villages in heavy ash. less
Photo: Santiago Billy/AP
Volcan de Fuego, or Volcano of Fire, blows outs a thick cloud of ash, as seen from Alotenango, Guatemala, Sunday, June 3, 2018. One of Central America's most active volcanos erupted in fiery explosions of ash ... more
Neighbors stand outside a temporary morgue near Volcan de Fuego or Volcano of Fire in Alotenango, Guatemala, Sunday, June 3, 2018. One of Central America's most active volcanos erupted in fiery explosions of ash and molten rock Sunday, killing people and injuring many others while a towering cloud of smoke blanketed nearby villages in heavy ash. less
Photo: Luis Soto/AP
Neighbors stand outside a temporary morgue near Volcan de Fuego or Volcano of Fire in Alotenango, Guatemala, Sunday, June 3, 2018. One of Central America's most active volcanos erupted in fiery explosions of ... more
Residents of several communities safeguard in a temporary shelter in Escuintla department, 35 km south of Guatemala City on June 3, 2018, for fear of new outbursts of Fuego volcano. - At least 25 people were killed, according to the National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction (Conred), when Guatemala's Fuego volcano erupted Sunday, belching ash and rock and forcing the airport to close. less
Photo: JOHAN ORDONEZ/AFP/Getty Images
Residents of several communities safeguard in a temporary shelter in Escuintla department, 35 km south of Guatemala City on June 3, 2018, for fear of new outbursts of Fuego volcano. - At least 25 people were ... more
Volcan de Fuego, or Volcano of Fire, blows outs a thick cloud of ash, as seen from Alotenango, Guatemala, Sunday, June 3, 2018. One of Central America's most active volcanos erupted in fiery explosions of ash and molten rock Sunday, killing people and injuring many others while a towering cloud of smoke blanketed nearby villages in heavy ash. less
Photo: Santiago Billy/AP
Volcan de Fuego, or Volcano of Fire, blows outs a thick cloud of ash, as seen from Alotenango, Guatemala, Sunday, June 3, 2018. One of Central America's most active volcanos erupted in fiery explosions of ash ... more
Residents of several communities safeguard in a temporary shelter in Escuintla department, 35 km south of Guatemala City on June 3, 2018, for fear of new outbursts of Fuego volcano. - At least 25 people were killed, according to the National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction (Conred), when Guatemala's Fuego volcano erupted Sunday, belching ash and rock and forcing the airport to close. less
Photo: JOHAN ORDONEZ/AFP/Getty Images
Residents of several communities safeguard in a temporary shelter in Escuintla department, 35 km south of Guatemala City on June 3, 2018, for fear of new outbursts of Fuego volcano. - At least 25 people were ... more
People flee El Rodeo village, Escuintla department, 35 km south of Guatemala City, after the eruption of the Fuego Volcano on June 3, 2018.
Photo: NOE PEREZ/AFP/Getty Images
People flee El Rodeo village, Escuintla department, 35 km south of Guatemala City, after the eruption of the Fuego Volcano on June 3, 2018.
View of the damage casued by the eruption of the Fuego Volcano in San Miguel Los Lotes, a village in Escuintla Department, about 35 km southwest of Guatemala City, taken on June 4, 2018. - At least 25 people were killed, according to the National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction (Conred), when Guatemala's Fuego volcano erupted Sunday, belching ash and rock and forcing the airport to close. less
Photo: JOHAN ORDONEZ/AFP/Getty Images
View of the damage casued by the eruption of the Fuego Volcano in San Miguel Los Lotes, a village in Escuintla Department, about 35 km southwest of Guatemala City, taken on June 4, 2018. - At least 25 people ... more
Relatives wait for information about their relatives outside a morgue in Alotenango municipality, Sacatepequez department, about 65 km southwest of Guatemala City, after the eruption of Fuego Volcano on June 3, 2018. - At least 25 people were killed, according to the National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction (Conred), when Guatemala's Fuego volcano erupted Sunday, belching ash and rock and forcing the airport to close. less
Photo: ORLANDO ESTRADA/AFP/Getty Images
Relatives wait for information about their relatives outside a morgue in Alotenango municipality, Sacatepequez department, about 65 km southwest of Guatemala City, after the eruption of Fuego Volcano on June 3, ... more
Residents of several communities safeguard in a temporary shelter in Escuintla department, 35 km south of Guatemala City on June 3, 2018, for fear of new outbursts of Fuego volcano. - At least 25 people were killed, according to the National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction (Conred), when Guatemala's Fuego volcano erupted Sunday, belching ash and rock and forcing the airport to close. less
Photo: JOHAN ORDONEZ/AFP/Getty Images
Residents of several communities safeguard in a temporary shelter in Escuintla department, 35 km south of Guatemala City on June 3, 2018, for fear of new outbursts of Fuego volcano. - At least 25 people were ... more
A volunteer firefighter cries after leaving El Rodeo village in Escuintla department, 35 km south of Guatemala City on June 3, 2018, following the eruption of the Fuego Volcano.
Photo: ORLANDO ESTRADA/AFP/Getty Images
A volunteer firefighter cries after leaving El Rodeo village in Escuintla department, 35 km south of Guatemala City on June 3, 2018, following the eruption of the Fuego Volcano.
Ash from the Fuego Volcano is seen on a street and on a building in Antigua, Sacatepequez department, 45 km southwest of Guatemala City on June 3, 2018.
Photo: ORLANDO ESTRADA/AFP/Getty Images
Ash from the Fuego Volcano is seen on a street and on a building in Antigua, Sacatepequez department, 45 km southwest of Guatemala City on June 3, 2018.
Police officers are posted in Alotenango municipality, Sacatepequez department, about 65 km southwest of Guatemala City, as the Fuego Volcano erupts on June 3, 2015.
Photo: ORLANDO ESTRADA/AFP/Getty Images
Police officers are posted in Alotenango municipality, Sacatepequez department, about 65 km southwest of Guatemala City, as the Fuego Volcano erupts on June 3, 2015.
A police officer carries a chicken in the ash-covered village of San Miguel Los Lotes, in Escuintla Department, about 35 km southwest of Guatemala City, on June 4, 2018, a day after the eruption of the Fuego Volcano. - At least 25 people were killed, according to the National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction (Conred), when Guatemala's Fuego volcano erupted Sunday, belching ash and rock and forcing the airport to close. less
Photo: JOHAN ORDONEZ/AFP/Getty Images
A police officer carries a chicken in the ash-covered village of San Miguel Los Lotes, in Escuintla Department, about 35 km southwest of Guatemala City, on June 4, 2018, a day after the eruption of the Fuego ... more
Relatives react as volunteers carry a coffin with the body of Sergio Vasquez who died following the eruption of Fuego volcano on June 3, to a morgue in Alotenango municipality, Sacatepequez, about 65 km southwest of Guatemala City, on June 4, 2018. - Emergency workers will resume the search on June 4 for Guatemalans missing after the eruption of the Fuego volcano, which belched out clouds of ash and flows of lava and left at least 25 people dead. less
Photo: ORLANDO ESTRADA/AFP/Getty Images
Relatives react as volunteers carry a coffin with the body of Sergio Vasquez who died following the eruption of Fuego volcano on June 3, to a morgue in Alotenango municipality, Sacatepequez, about 65 km ... more
People flee El Rodeo village, Escuintla department, 35 km south of Guatemala City, after the eruption of the Fuego Volcano on June 3, 2018.
Photo: NOE PEREZ/AFP/Getty Images
People flee El Rodeo village, Escuintla department, 35 km south of Guatemala City, after the eruption of the Fuego Volcano on June 3, 2018.
A resident cries after she was safely evacuated from her home near the Volcan de Fuego, or "Volcano of Fire," in Escuintla, Guatemala, Monday, June 4, 2018. A fiery volcanic eruption in south-central Guatemala sent lava flowing into rural communities, killing at least 25 as rescuers struggled to reach people where homes and roads were charred and blanketed with ash. less
Photo: Luis Soto, AP
A resident cries after she was safely evacuated from her home near the Volcan de Fuego, or "Volcano of Fire," in Escuintla, Guatemala, Monday, June 4, 2018. A fiery volcanic eruption in south-central Guatemala ... more
The carcass of a duck blanketed with heavy ash spewed by the Volcan de Fuego, or "Volcano of Fire," lies on the ground in Escuintla, Guatemala, Monday, June 4, 2018. A fiery volcanic eruption in south-central Guatemala sent lava flowing into rural communities, killing at least 25 as rescuers struggled to reach people where homes and roads were charred and blanketed with ash. less
Photo: Luis Soto, AP
The carcass of a duck blanketed with heavy ash spewed by the Volcan de Fuego, or "Volcano of Fire," lies on the ground in Escuintla, Guatemala, Monday, June 4, 2018. A fiery volcanic eruption in south-central ... more
Firefighters carry a body recovered near the Volcan de Fuego, or "Volcano of Fire," in Escuintla, Guatemala, Monday, June 4, 2018. A fiery volcanic eruption in south-central Guatemala sent lava flowing into rural communities, killing at least 25 as rescuers struggled to reach people where homes and roads were charred and blanketed with ash. less
Photo: Sonia Perez, AP
Firefighters carry a body recovered near the Volcan de Fuego, or "Volcano of Fire," in Escuintla, Guatemala, Monday, June 4, 2018. A fiery volcanic eruption in south-central Guatemala sent lava flowing into ... more
A firefighter carries the body of a child recovered near the Volcan de Fuego, which means in Spanish Volcano of Fire, in Escuintla, Guatemala, Monday, June 4, 2018. A fiery volcanic eruption in south-central Guatemala sent lava flowing into rural communities, killing dozens. less
Photo: Oliver De Ros, AP
A firefighter carries the body of a child recovered near the Volcan de Fuego, which means in Spanish Volcano of Fire, in Escuintla, Guatemala, Monday, June 4, 2018. A fiery volcanic eruption in south-central ... more
Boris Rodriguez, 24, who is searching for his wife, cries after seeing the condition of his neighborhood, destroyed by the erupting Volcan de Fuego, or "Volcano of Fire," in Escuintla, Guatemala, Monday, June 4, 2018. The volcano exploded Sunday, sending ash high into the sky and lava flows cascading into rural hamlets on the mountain's slopes. less
Photo: Oliver De Ros, AP
Boris Rodriguez, 24, who is searching for his wife, cries after seeing the condition of his neighborhood, destroyed by the erupting Volcan de Fuego, or "Volcano of Fire," in Escuintla, Guatemala, Monday, June ... more
Firefighters and police are forced to evacuate a search and rescue effort as the Volcan de Fuego, or "Volcano of Fire," continues to spill out smoke and ash in Escuintla, Guatemala, Monday, June 4, 2018. A fiery volcanic eruption in south-central Guatemala sent lava flowing into rural communities killing dozens. less
Photo: Oliver De Ros, AP
Firefighters and police are forced to evacuate a search and rescue effort as the Volcan de Fuego, or "Volcano of Fire," continues to spill out smoke and ash in Escuintla, Guatemala, Monday, June 4, 2018. A ... more
Firefighters remove a body recovered near the Volcan de Fuego, or "Volcano of Fire," in Escuintla, Guatemala, Monday, June 4, 2018. Rescuers have found the bodies of several more victims of an eruption at Guatemala's Volcano of Fire, and emergency workers have pulled some people still alive from ash drifts and mud flows. less
Photo: Oliver De Ros, AP
Firefighters remove a body recovered near the Volcan de Fuego, or "Volcano of Fire," in Escuintla, Guatemala, Monday, June 4, 2018. Rescuers have found the bodies of several more victims of an eruption at ... more
A firefighter kneels besides bodies recovered near the Volcan de Fuego, or "Volcano of Fire," in Escuintla, Guatemala, Monday, June 4, 2018. The fiery volcanic eruption in south-central Guatemala sent lava flowing into rural communities Sunday, killing several people. Rescuers struggled to reach people where homes and roads were charred and blanketed with ash. less
Photo: Oliver De Ros, AP
A firefighter kneels besides bodies recovered near the Volcan de Fuego, or "Volcano of Fire," in Escuintla, Guatemala, Monday, June 4, 2018. The fiery volcanic eruption in south-central Guatemala sent lava ... more
EL RODEO, Guatemala (AP) — Rescuers pulled survivors and bodies Monday from the charred aftermath of the powerful eruption of Guatemala's Volcano of Fire, as the death toll rose to 62 and was expected to go higher from a disaster that caught residents of remote mountain hamlets off guard, with little or no time to flee to safety.
Using shovels and backhoes, emergency workers dug through the debris and mud, perilous labor on smoldering terrain still hot enough to melt shoe soles a day after the volcano exploded in a hail of ash, smoke and molten rock.
Bodies were so thickly coated with ash that they looked like statues, and rescuers were forced to use sledgehammers to break through the roofs of houses buried in debris up to their rooflines to try to see if anyone was trapped inside.
Fanuel Garcia, director of the National Institute of Forensic Sciences, said 62 bodies had been recovered and 13 of those had been identified.
"It is very difficult for us to identify them because some of the dead lost their features or their fingerprints" from the red-hot flows, Garcia said. "We are going to have to resort to other methods ... and if possible take DNA samples to identify them."
Hilda Lopez said her mother and sister were still missing after the slurry of hot gas, ash and rock roared into her village of San Miguel Los Lotes, just below the mountain's flanks.
"We were at a party, celebrating the birth of a baby, when one of the neighbors shouted at us to come out and see the lava that was coming," the distraught woman said. "We didn't believe it, and when we went out the hot mud was already coming down the street."
"My mother was stuck there, she couldn't get out," said Lopez, weeping and holding her face in her hands.
Her husband, Joel Gonzalez, said his father had also been unable to escape and was believed to be "buried back there, at the house."
Guatemalan authorities say they had been closely monitoring the Volcano of Fire, one of Central America's most active, after activity picked up around 6 a.m. Sunday.
The volcano has registered a number of minor eruptions over the years, and no evacuations were ordered as scientific experts reported the activity was decreasing.
Guatemala's disaster agency, Conred, issued a number of standard precautions, advising people to wear protective face masks, clean their rooftops of ash once the eruption was over and cover any food and water intended for human consumption. It also said to heed any recommendations from authorities. Guatemala City's international airport was closed due to the danger to planes.
Conred spokesman David de Leon said that around 2 p.m. the volcano registered a new, more powerful explosion.
Soon, searing flows of lava, ash and rock mixed with water and debris were gushing down the volcano's flanks, blocking roads and burning homes.
"It traveled much faster. It arrived in communities right when the evacuation alerts were being sent out," de Leon said.
Authorities scrambled to issue an evacuation order. Some communities emptied out safely. But in places like Los Lotes and the village of El Rodeo, about eight miles (12 kilometers) downslope from the crater, it was too late for many.
The fast-moving flows overtook people in homes and streets with temperatures reaching as high as 1,300 degrees Fahrenheit (700 Celsius), and hot ash and volcanic gases that can cause rapid asphyxiation.
Rafael Letran, a resident of El Rodeo, criticized Conred for not evacuating communities earlier.
"When the lava was already here they passed by in their pickup trucks yelling at us to leave, but the cars did not stop to pick up the people," Letran said. "The government is good at stealing, but when it comes to helping people they lack spark."
De Leon said the disaster agency followed protocol.
"As soon as we received the information around 6 a.m. that the volcano was in an eruptive phase, the protocol was initiated to verify with different sectors and also talk to the communities, to community leaders. ... We had the information from our scientific service, and they told us the trend was that the activity was diminishing," he said.
In El Rodeo on Monday, heavily armed soldiers wearing blue masks to avoid breathing in ash stood guard behind yellow tape cordoning off the disaster scene. Helmeted workers carried bodies away on stretchers, and smoke was still rising from some parts of the ashen landscape strewn with boulders and other debris.
President Jimmy Morales traveled to survey the disaster area.
Emergency crews in helicopters managed to pull at least 10 people alive from areas cut off by the flows. Conred said 3,265 people had been evacuated.
___
Associated Press writers E. Eduardo Castillo and Peter Orsi in Mexico City contributed to this report.