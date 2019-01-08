Guatemala pulls out of UN corruption body, expels members

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Guatemala said it was withdrawing from a United Nations-backed anti-corruption commission and giving its prosecutors a day to leave the country, as President Jimmy Morales moved to expel a body that has investigated him, his family and top government officials.

Accusing the commission of overreach and violating Guatemala's sovereignty, Foreign Minister Sandra Jovel on Monday announced the decision after meeting with Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

An hour later in Guatemala City, Morales held a news conference in which he accused the U.N. and Guterres of being silent in the face of what he said were rights abuses committed by the commission.

Guterres' spokesman Stephane Dujarric issued a statement saying the U.N. expects Guatemala to keep up its end of an agreement that created the commission, until its mandate ends in September.