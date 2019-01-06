Guatemala bars entry to UN-sponsored corruption investigator

Prosecutors of the Guatemalan Attorney General's office take position inside the La Aurora International Airport in Guatemala City, late Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019. The Guatemalan government banned the entry of Yilen Osorio, an official of the International Commission Against Impunity in Guatemala (CICIG) and keeps it in the facilities of the La Aurora International Airport, despite the fact that the Constitutional Court ordered that they be granted visas and access to the members of the organism. less Prosecutors of the Guatemalan Attorney General's office take position inside the La Aurora International Airport in Guatemala City, late Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019. The Guatemalan government banned the entry of ... more Photo: Santiago Billy, AP Photo: Santiago Billy, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Guatemala bars entry to UN-sponsored corruption investigator 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Authorities in Guatemala are holding a member of a U.N.-sponsored anti-corruption commission in the capital's airport, refusing him entry to the country in an escalation of tensions between the government and the commission.

Colombian national Yilen Osorio was detained by Guatemalan immigration officials upon arrival at the airport Saturday afternoon. The move comes despite a court ruling that Guatemala must grant visas and entry to members of the commission, which has investigated top members of Guatemala's government, including President Jimmy Morales and his brother. They deny accusations of corruption

Osorio heads an investigation of alleged bribery implicating the vice president of congress and others.

There was no immediate comment from Guatemala's government.

During 11 years in Guatemala, the commissionhas pressed corruption cases that have implicated more than 600 people.