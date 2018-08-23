Group: China denies Tibet activist's appeal of jail sentence

BEIJING (AP) — A monitoring group says China has turned down a Tibetan language rights activist's appeal of his five-year prison sentence on the charge of inciting separatism.

Tashi Wangchuk was detained in 2016 and sentenced in May based on a New York Times documentary in which he talked about the erosion of his culture and language in the tightly secured region.

The International Tibet Network said his appeal was turned down on Aug. 13.

With time served, he should be released in 2021, although Chinese political prisoners are frequently subject to additional restrictions, including house arrest, after being released.

Tashi Wangchuk's case highlights the authoritarian government's extreme sensitivity to issues involving ethnic minorities, as well as the risks Chinese citizens run when criticizing government policies to foreign media.