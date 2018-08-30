https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/world/article/Greek-minister-says-filmmaker-Costa-Gavras-has-13193460.php
STORY REMOVED: BC-EU--Greece-Obit-Costa Gavras
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The Associated Press has withdrawn its story about the death of film director Costa Gavras. The story was based on what was believed to be a tweet from the Greek Culture Ministry. The ministry says it came from a fake Twitter account. Gavras is alive and spoke on Greek state television Thursday.
The AP
View Comments