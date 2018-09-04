Greek island ferries back to work after crews end strike

A ferry is docked during the second day of seamen's union's strike at a port of Piraeus, near Athens, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. Greek ferry crews on Monday decided to extend for at least one more day a strike that has left tens of thousands of travelers stranded on the country's popular island destinations. less A ferry is docked during the second day of seamen's union's strike at a port of Piraeus, near Athens, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. Greek ferry crews on Monday decided to extend for at least one more day a strike ... more Photo: Thanassis Stavrakis, AP

A pedestrian walks in front of a docked ferry during the second day of the seamen's unions strike at the port of Piraeus, near Athens, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. Greek ferry crews on Monday decided to extend for at least one more day a strike that has left tens of thousands of travelers stranded on the country's popular island destinations. less A pedestrian walks in front of a docked ferry during the second day of the seamen's unions strike at the port of Piraeus, near Athens, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. Greek ferry crews on Monday decided to extend for ... more Photo: Thanassis Stavrakis, AP

A man fishes between a docked ferry and parked truck containers during the second day of seamen's union's strike at a port of Piraeus, near Athens, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. Greek ferry crews on Monday decided to extend for at least one more day a strike that has left tens of thousands of travelers stranded on the country's popular island destinations. less A man fishes between a docked ferry and parked truck containers during the second day of seamen's union's strike at a port of Piraeus, near Athens, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. Greek ferry crews on Monday decided to ... more Photo: Thanassis Stavrakis, AP

Ferries are docked during the second day of seamen's unions' strike at a port of Piraeus, near Athens, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. Greek ferry crews on Monday decided to extend for at least one more day a strike that has left tens of thousands of travelers stranded on the country's popular island destinations. less Ferries are docked during the second day of seamen's unions' strike at a port of Piraeus, near Athens, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. Greek ferry crews on Monday decided to extend for at least one more day a strike ... more Photo: Thanassis Stavrakis, AP





Photo: Thanassis Stavrakis, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Greek island ferries back to work after crews end strike 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek ferry crews have ended a strike that left tens of thousands of travelers and islanders stranded for more than a day.

The main seamen's union, PNO, decided Tuesday to return to work immediately, after ferry operators offered them a 2-percent pay increase after an eight-year freeze because of Greece's debt crisis.

That means that ferries will start sailing as soon as possible, instead of after 6 a.m. (0300 GMT) Wednesday when the strike had originally been due to end.

PNO had initially been pressing for a 5-percent pay hike.

The strike, launched early Monday, caused considerable disruptions as most islands have no air link with the mainland.