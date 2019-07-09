Greece's new Cabinet sworn in

Greece's newly-elected prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, waves as he walks shortly after his swearing-in ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Athens, Monday, July 8, 2019. Mitsotakis' New Democracy party won 39.8% of the vote, giving him 158 seats in the 300-member parliament, a comfortable governing majority. less Greece's newly-elected prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, waves as he walks shortly after his swearing-in ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Athens, Monday, July 8, 2019. Mitsotakis' New Democracy party ... more Photo: Petros Giannakouris, AP Photo: Petros Giannakouris, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Greece's new Cabinet sworn in 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece's new Cabinet has been sworn in, two days after conservative party leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis won early elections on pledges to make the country more business-friendly, cut taxes and negotiate an easing of draconian budget conditions agreed as part of Greece's rescue program.

The new Cabinet, which was sworn in by Athens Archbishop Ieronymos Tuesday, relies heavily on experienced politicians who have served in previous governments, but also includes non-politician technocrats considered experts in their fields.

Mitsotakis appointed Christos Staikouras to the crucial post of finance minister. Staikouras is an economist and engineer who had served as deputy minister in a previous government. The new foreign minister is Nikos Dendias, who held previous Cabinet positions in the ministries of development, defense and public order.