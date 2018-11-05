Germany's Merkel says she can work well with any successor

Photo: Michael Sohn, AP

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel is insisting that she can work well with any potential successor as leader of her party, including a one-time rival seeking a comeback after a decade-long absence.

Merkel also stressed Monday that her conservative Christian Democratic Union is committed to its troubled coalition with the center-left Social Democrats.

Merkel announced a week ago that she plans to give up the CDU leadership after 18 years but remain as chancellor. There are three high-profile candidates: CDU general secretary Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, Health Minister Jens Spahn and former parliamentary leader Friedrich Merz.

Merkel ousted Merz as conservative parliamentary leader in 2002 and many doubt they could work together. But Merkel said she has no doubt that "I can work well together with Friedrich Merz, as with every other candidate."