Germany: Male nurse suspected of killing 6 elderly patients

BERLIN (AP) — German authorities say a male nurse is suspected of killing six elderly patients, and attempting to kill at least three more over almost a year.

Munich police said Tuesday that the 36-year-old Polish man has admitted during questioning to injecting twelve people in his care with unnecessary insulin shots from April 2017 to February. He denies intending to kill them.

The suspect, previously identified as Grzegorz Stanislaw Wolsztajn, is alleged to have sought out vulnerable patients in order to steal their belongings. When he failed to find valuables he would quit his job and seek a new position elsewhere.

Police believe further crimes were averted by the man's arrest in February on suspicion of one killing, saying: "The accused already had new positions lined up."

The investigation is ongoing.