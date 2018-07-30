Germany: Immigrants share discrimination experiences online

BERLIN (AP) — Thousands of immigrants in Germany have taken to Twitter to share their experiences of everyday racism under the hashtag #MeTwo, inspired by a Turkish-German soccer star who recently quit Germany's national team citing racism.

People have shared incidents of what they see as discrimination in more than 60,000 tweets so far.

The hashtag, a play on the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment, was created by journalist Ali Can following the resignation of soccer star Mesut Ozil. Ozil, the son of Turkish immigrants, quit Germany's national team earlier this month citing racism he faced in Germany because of his Turkish roots.

Can said Monday the #MeTwo movement highlights the need to integrate immigrants and newly arrived migrants in Germany.