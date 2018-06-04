German government seeks clarification from US ambassador

Photo: Michael Sohn, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 FILE - In this May 8, 2018 file photo US Embassador in Germany, Richard Allen Grenell poses for the media prior to his akkreditation by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at the Bellevue palace in Berlin, Germany. less FILE - In this May 8, 2018 file photo US Embassador in Germany, Richard Allen Grenell poses for the media prior to his akkreditation by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at the Bellevue palace in Berlin, ... more Photo: Michael Sohn, AP German government seeks clarification from US ambassador 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

BERLIN (AP) — The German government is seeking clarification of a report in which the new U.S. ambassador was quoted as saying that he wants to "empower" conservative leaders throughout Europe.

A spokesman for the German Foreign Ministry told reporters Monday that the U.S. has been asked for "clarification on whether the statements were actually made in the form they were given." Spokesman Christofer Burger said Ambassador Richard Grenell's inaugural visit to the ministry on Wednesday will provide an opportunity to "explain how he wants his statements to be understood."

The Breitbart.com website quoted Grenell Sunday as saying: "I absolutely want to empower other conservatives throughout Europe, other leaders."

Grenell drew criticism last month for tweeting that German companies should stop doing business with Iran after President Donald Trump quit the nuclear deal.