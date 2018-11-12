German far-right party leader under pressure over donations

BERLIN (AP) — The co-leader of the far-right Alternative for Germany party is under fire for receiving dubious campaign donations from abroad.

Alice Weidel rejected calls Monday by other parties' lawmakers to step down, after German media reported that a Swiss-based company had sent her more than 130,000 euros ($146,500) before the September 2017 general election.

The money was reportedly transferred to the local party chapter in her southern constituency, and marked as "campaign donation Alice Weidel." The party later returned the money.

German law only allows for party donations from outside the European Union if they're made by German citizens. Every campaign donation above 50,000 euros needs to be immediately reported to parliament's president.

The party came third in last year's election, receiving 12.6 percent of the vote.