French step up security to stop migrant boats in the Channel

This photo taken on Wednesday Jan. 16, 2019 shows the port de Boulogne-Sur-Mer, northern France. Border control officers patrolling the land, sea and air of northern France are combing beaches, dunes and the frigid, murky coastal waters in a bid to end a high-risk but growing tactic by a group of mostly Iranian migrants desperate to get to Britain: sneaking across the English Channel in rubber boats.

CALAIS, France (AP) — Border control officers patrolling the land, sea and air of northern France are combing beaches, dunes and the frigid, murky coastal waters in a bid to end a high-risk but growing tactic by a group of mostly Iranian migrants desperate to get to Britain: sneaking across the English Channel in rubber boats.

The stepped-up security is beginning to pay off. A patrol discovered a motorized rubber boat and four people this week in the dunes south of Calais, a top French border control official told The Associated Press.

The goal is to save lives in one of the world's busiest, and most treacherous, waterways, known for its strong currents, and to catch smugglers who appear to have found a new money-making niche.