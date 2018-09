French president hosts Japanese crown prince at Versailles

Japan's Crown Prince Naruhito,left, speaks with French President Emmanuel Macron during a meeting at the Chateau de Versailles, west of Paris, Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018. Japan's Crown Prince Naruhito is for a nine-day goodwill visit in France. (Ludovic Marin/Pool via AP) less Japan's Crown Prince Naruhito,left, speaks with French President Emmanuel Macron during a meeting at the Chateau de Versailles, west of Paris, Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018. Japan's Crown Prince Naruhito is for a ... more Photo: Ludovic Marin, AP

Japan's Crown Prince Naruhito, center right, and French President Emmanuel Macron enter the Chateau de Versailles, west of Paris, for a meeting, Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018. Japan's Crown Prince Naruhito is for a nine-day goodwill visit in France. less Japan's Crown Prince Naruhito, center right, and French President Emmanuel Macron enter the Chateau de Versailles, west of Paris, for a meeting, Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018. Japan's Crown Prince Naruhito is for a ... more Photo: Christophe Ena, AP

Japan's Crown Prince Naruhito, right, is greeted by French President Emmanuel Macron before a meeting at the Chateau de Versailles, west of Paris, Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018. Japan's Crown Prince Naruhito is for a nine-day goodwill visit in France. less Japan's Crown Prince Naruhito, right, is greeted by French President Emmanuel Macron before a meeting at the Chateau de Versailles, west of Paris, Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018. Japan's Crown Prince Naruhito is for ... more Photo: Christophe Ena, AP

Japan's Crown Prince Naruhito, right, is greeted by French President Emmanuel Macron before a meeting at the Chateau de Versailles, west of Paris, Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018. Japan's Crown Prince Naruhito is for a nine-day goodwill visit in France. less Japan's Crown Prince Naruhito, right, is greeted by French President Emmanuel Macron before a meeting at the Chateau de Versailles, west of Paris, Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018. Japan's Crown Prince Naruhito is for ... more Photo: Christophe Ena, AP

Japan's Crown Prince Naruhito, right, is greeted by French President Emmanuel Macron before a meeting at the Chateau de Versailles, west of Paris, Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018. Japan's Crown Prince Naruhito is for a nine-day goodwill visit in France. less Japan's Crown Prince Naruhito, right, is greeted by French President Emmanuel Macron before a meeting at the Chateau de Versailles, west of Paris, Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018. Japan's Crown Prince Naruhito is for ... more Photo: Christophe Ena, AP

Japan's Crown Prince Naruhito, right, and French President Emmanuel Macron enter the Chateau de Versailles, west of Paris, for a meeting, Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018. Japan's Crown Prince Naruhito is for a nine-day goodwill visit in France. less Japan's Crown Prince Naruhito, right, and French President Emmanuel Macron enter the Chateau de Versailles, west of Paris, for a meeting, Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018. Japan's Crown Prince Naruhito is for a ... more Photo: Christophe Ena, AP

Japan's Crown Prince Naruhito, center left, is greeted by French President Emmanuel Macron before a meeting at the Chateau de Versailles, west of Paris, Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018. Japan's Crown Prince Naruhito is for a nine-day goodwill visit in France. less Japan's Crown Prince Naruhito, center left, is greeted by French President Emmanuel Macron before a meeting at the Chateau de Versailles, west of Paris, Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018. Japan's Crown Prince Naruhito ... more Photo: Christophe Ena, AP

Japan's Crown Prince Naruhito, center left, speaks with French President Emmanuel Macron during a meeting at the Chateau de Versailles, west of Paris, Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018. Japan's Crown Prince Naruhito is for a nine-day goodwill visit in France. (Ludovic Marin/Pool via AP) less Japan's Crown Prince Naruhito, center left, speaks with French President Emmanuel Macron during a meeting at the Chateau de Versailles, west of Paris, Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018. Japan's Crown Prince Naruhito is ... more Photo: Ludovic Marin, AP













Photo: Ludovic Marin, AP Image 1 of / 8 Caption Close French president hosts Japanese crown prince at Versailles 1 / 8 Back to Gallery

VERSAILLES, France (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron and Crown Prince Naruhito, Japan's next emperor, made a toast to continued friendship between their nations Wednesday in the sumptuous surroundings of the Chateau of Versailles.

Macron and his wife, Brigitte, hosted an official dinner for Naruhito, who began a nine-day goodwill visit to France over the weekend. The dinner marked a showpiece moment of the prince's trip.

During a pre-dinner speech dwelling on the dense web of connections and history that tie France and Japan, Macron said hosting the prince at Versailles showed the "respect, esteem and friendship we have for Japan."

Macron recalled previous visits made to France by the prince's father, Emperor Akihito.

"France hasn't forgotten, just as it won't forget your visit," he said.

Macron and Naruhito also attended a theater performance at the glittering palace west of Paris.

The 58-year-old prince will inherit Japan's Chrysanthemum throne when the 84-year-old emperor abdicates next year.

Naruhito's visit marks 160 years of diplomatic relations between France and Japan.