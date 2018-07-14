French police motorcycles crash during Bastille Day parade





Two police motorcycles crash during a demonstration as part of the Bastille Day parade on the Champs Elysees avenue in Paris, France, Saturday, July 14, 2018. France's military is marching through Paris for Bastille Day celebrations and getting a budget boost from President Emmanuel Macron.

French Alphajets of the Patrouille de France fly over the Champs Elysees avenue, with the Arc de Triomphe in background, during the Bastille Day parade in Paris, France, Saturday, July 14, 2018. France's military is marching through Paris for Bastille Day celebrations and getting a budget boost from President Emmanuel Macron.

PARIS (AP) — Two French police motorcycles have crashed during a demonstration in front of President Emmanuel Macron and other guests at a grandiose Paris parade celebrating Bastille Day.

The motorcyclists were part of a group tracing patterns on the Place de la Concorde in central Paris as part of a carefully choreographed performance Saturday. After briefly falling down on the cobblestoned plaza, the motorcyclists righted the vehicles, to applause from Macron and the crowd.

Police and gendarme services didn't immediately have any details on who was involved. It appeared one of the motorcyclists miscalculated the entry onto the plaza.

Later in the ceremony there was an apparent glitch in the colored smoke sprayed by warplanes.

The pomp-filled Bastille Day event included thousands of soldiers and others parading down the Champs-Elysees.