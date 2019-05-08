Flooding from torrential rains causes emergency in Paraguay

Cristaldo family members, displaced by floods, wash their clothes at a shelter entrance in Asuncion, Paraguay, Wednesday, May 8, 2019. About 40,000 Paraguayans have been forced to evacuate their homes in recent weeks due to rising waters. Officials say that more than 11,000 of the evacuees live in the capital of Asuncion. Photo: Jorge Saenz, AP

ASUNCION, Paraguay (AP) — Paraguay has declared a state of emergency for a province along the border with Argentina as torrential rains continue to swell rivers causing floods.

About 40,000 Paraguayans have been forced to evacuate their homes in recent weeks due to rising waters. Officials say that more than 11,000 of the evacuees live in the capital of Asuncion. Although, they were moved to higher ground at military bases, public squares and roadsides, some have complained of an inefficient government response.

Wednesday's emergency declaration covers hard-hit Neembucu province, about 190 miles (300 kilometers) south of Asuncion.

Most of its territory contains wetlands and Gov. Luis Benitez says in a tweet that "The situation is difficult and critical for six of our towns."