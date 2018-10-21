Spanish firefighter dies as flash flooding hits south

A firefighting truck is seen after crashing near the village of Campillos, Spain, where heavy rain and floods have caused severe damage and the death of a firefighter according to Spanish authorities, on Sunday, Oct. 21 2018. Emergency services for the southern region of Andalusia say that the firefighter went missing when his truck overturned on a flooded road during heavy rains that fell through the night, and his body was found after a search Sunday morning. less A firefighting truck is seen after crashing near the village of Campillos, Spain, where heavy rain and floods have caused severe damage and the death of a firefighter according to Spanish authorities, on ... more Photo: Javier Fergo, AP

People observe flood water at their doorstep at the village of Campillos, Spain, where heavy rain and floods have caused severe damage and the death of a firefighter according to Spanish authorities Sunday, Oct. 21 2018. Emergency services for the southern region of Andalusia say that the firefighter went missing when his truck overturned on a flooded road during heavy rains that fell through the night, and his body was found after a search Sunday morning. less People observe flood water at their doorstep at the village of Campillos, Spain, where heavy rain and floods have caused severe damage and the death of a firefighter according to Spanish authorities Sunday, ... more Photo: Javier Fergo, AP

Cars rest on the curb after flood waters are receded in the village of Campillos, Spain, where heavy rain and floods have caused severe damage and the death of a firefighter according to Spanish authorities Sunday, Oct. 21 2018. Emergency services for the southern region of Andalusia say that the firefighter went missing when his truck overturned on a flooded road during heavy rains that fell through the night, and his body was found after a search Sunday morning. less Cars rest on the curb after flood waters are receded in the village of Campillos, Spain, where heavy rain and floods have caused severe damage and the death of a firefighter according to Spanish authorities ... more Photo: Javier Fergo, AP

Members of the G.E.A.S. team of Spanish civil guard, set up in order to recover the body of a dead firefighter at the village of Campillos, Spain, where heavy rain and floods have caused severe damage and the death of a firefighter according to Spanish authorities Sunday, Oct. 21 2018. Emergency services for the southern region of Andalusia say that the firefighter went missing when his truck overturned on a flooded road during heavy rains that fell through the night, and his body was found after a search Sunday morning. less Members of the G.E.A.S. team of Spanish civil guard, set up in order to recover the body of a dead firefighter at the village of Campillos, Spain, where heavy rain and floods have caused severe damage and the ... more Photo: Javier Fergo, AP

A man walks by a flooded roadway at the village of Campillos, Spain, where heavy rain and floods have caused severe damage and the death of a firefighter according to Spanish authorities Sunday, Oct. 21 2018. Emergency services for the southern region of Andalusia say that the firefighter went missing when his truck overturned on a flooded road during heavy rains that fell through the night, and his body was found after a search Sunday morning. less A man walks by a flooded roadway at the village of Campillos, Spain, where heavy rain and floods have caused severe damage and the death of a firefighter according to Spanish authorities Sunday, Oct. 21 2018. ... more Photo: Javier Fergo, AP

A man leans on a garage door for support while crossing a flood street in the village of Campillos, Spain, where heavy rain and floods have caused severe damage and the death of a firefighter according to Spanish authorities Sunday, Oct. 21 2018. Emergency services for the southern region of Andalusia say that the firefighter went missing when his truck overturned on a flooded road during heavy rains that fell through the night, and his body was found after a search Sunday morning. less A man leans on a garage door for support while crossing a flood street in the village of Campillos, Spain, where heavy rain and floods have caused severe damage and the death of a firefighter according to ... more Photo: Javier Fergo, AP

A woman observes damage caused by floods in the village of Campillos, Spain, where heavy rain and floods have caused severe damage and the death of a firefighter according to Spanish authorities Sunday, Oct. 21 2018. Emergency services for the southern region of Andalusia say that the firefighter went missing when his truck overturned on a flooded road during heavy rains that fell through the night, and his body was found after a search Sunday morning. less A woman observes damage caused by floods in the village of Campillos, Spain, where heavy rain and floods have caused severe damage and the death of a firefighter according to Spanish authorities Sunday, Oct. 21 ... more Photo: Javier Fergo, AP

A woman cleans her house after heavy rain in the village of Campillos, Spain, where heavy rain and floods have caused severe damage and the death of a firefighter according to Spanish authorities Sunday, Oct. 21 2018. Emergency services for the southern region of Andalusia say that the firefighter went missing when his truck overturned on a flooded road during heavy rains that fell through the night, and his body was found after a search Sunday morning. less A woman cleans her house after heavy rain in the village of Campillos, Spain, where heavy rain and floods have caused severe damage and the death of a firefighter according to Spanish authorities Sunday, Oct. ... more Photo: Javier Fergo, AP

Spanish civil guards and firefighters stand near a crashed firefighting truck near the village of Campillos, Spain, where heavy rain and floods have caused severe damage and the death of a firefighter according to Spanish authorities, on Sunday, Oct. 21 2018. Emergency services for the southern region of Andalusia say that the firefighter went missing when his truck overturned on a flooded road during heavy rains that fell through the night, and his body was found after a search Sunday morning. less Spanish civil guards and firefighters stand near a crashed firefighting truck near the village of Campillos, Spain, where heavy rain and floods have caused severe damage and the death of a firefighter according ... more Photo: Javier Fergo, AP

A firefighting truck can be seen off the road, where heavy rain and floods have caused severe damage and the death of a firefighter according to Spanish authorities, near the village of Campillos, Spain, Sunday, Oct. 21 2018. Emergency services for the southern region of Andalusia say that the firefighter went missing when his truck overturned on a flooded road during heavy rains that fell through the night, and his body was found after a search Sunday morning. less A firefighting truck can be seen off the road, where heavy rain and floods have caused severe damage and the death of a firefighter according to Spanish authorities, near the village of Campillos, Spain, ... more Photo: Javier Fergo, AP

















Photo: Javier Fergo, AP Image 1 of / 10 Caption Close Spanish firefighter dies as flash flooding hits south 1 / 10 Back to Gallery

MADRID (AP) — A Spanish firefighter died while emergency services responded to flash floods caused by heavy rain in southern Spain, authorities said Sunday.

The firefighter went missing when his truck overturned on a flooded road overnight, according to emergency services in the southern region of Andalusia. Two other firefighters traveling with him were rescued, but he was swept away.

His body was found hours later on Sunday morning after a search. The firefighter was found seven kilometers (about four miles) from where he fell into the rushing waters, regional lawmaker Elias Bendodo said.

Fast-flowing water flooded homes, streets and bridges in the southern province of Malaga. One train bridge was knocked down. At least six highways were closed and authorities suspended train services in the area.

Video from the Civil Guard showed a police helicopter airlifting a woman from a balcony of a house that was surrounded by muddy water.

Spain's weather service issued a red alert — its highest warning — for the area.

Last week, 13 people died in flooding on the Spanish island of Mallorca.